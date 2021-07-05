WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 5, 2021

Bengaluru, July 5: As America celebrates their Independence Day, WWE will present a loaded edition of Monday Night RAW, helping the fans to continue with the festivities.
Announced for tonight's RAW, the WWE Champion will be back on board after a week's hiatus to compete in a tag team match in the main event slot, while build up for Money In The Bank will be reserved as a special Miz TV will gather all the male participants of the MITB Ladder Match from the red brand.
Also, Charlotte Flair will provide a medical update after an alleged attack by the Women’s Champion when Raw airs tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins team up to take on @The305MVP & the All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby!— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2021
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/7WaItkhtTm
This could be the most must-see and most MONEY edition of #MizTV yet.— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2021
Ahead of #MITB, @mikethemiz welcomes @DMcIntyreWWE, @KingRicochet, @SuperKingofBros AND @TheRealMorrison to @WWE's most must-see talk show tomorrow night on #WWERaw.
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/qUiuOU1zuJ
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2021
Following the shocking scene last Monday, @KingRicochet & @TheRealMorrison will meet one-on-one in what is sure to be another high-flying spectacle!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/9uRZjb7sBG
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw@MsCharlotteWWE will provide the @WWEUniverse with a medical update on her condition after the vicious attack from Raw Women's Champion @RheaRipley_WWE.— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2021
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/OJPbOaoDEl
