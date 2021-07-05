WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 5, 2021

Announced for tonight's RAW, the WWE Champion will be back on board after a week's hiatus to compete in a tag team match in the main event slot, while build up for Money In The Bank will be reserved as a special Miz TV will gather all the male participants of the MITB Ladder Match from the red brand.

WWE had previously announced that Xavier Woods would make his return to face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (who would also make his return to Raw) in a non-title singles match, this Monday. This match was set up as a follow-up to the historic RAW Hell In a Cell match where Lashley literally rag-dolled Woods in a dominant win.In an update, WWE has changed Woods vs. Lashley to a tag team match where Woods will now team up with New Day tag partner Kofi Kingston to face Lashley and MVP.This match is now being promoted as MVP’s first match in almost five months. Last Monday it was noted that MVP is not medically cleared, but WWE must have used that only for storyline purposes.MVP last wrestled on February 15, in a six-man tag team match with former Hurt Business members, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, losing to Riddle and Lucha House Party. The former United States Champion lost to Riddle in a Gauntlet on January 25 while he also lost to Riddle via DQ on the January 11 RAW episode.As seen during a face-off segment from last week, Kofi Kingston and MVP had a verbal war while Woods and Lashley had the night off. The segment ended with Kingston dropping MVP with his Trouble In Paradise finisher, on the floor. Kingston is also set to challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view on July 18.A special Money In The Bank edition of Miz TV has been confirmed for RAW where The Miz will host the segment with John Morrison, Ricochet, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre. These four names are the red brand participants for the 2021 Men’s MITB Ladder Match. The confirmed SmackDown brand participants for the upcoming eight-man match are Big E and Kevin Owens while the remaining names will be declared, this Friday.The announcement from WWE also notes that RAW will feature John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a rematch from last week. The high-flying showdown between the two MITB Ladder Match competitors ended in a Double Count Out after a huge ringside spot.Ricochet spring-boarded off the top rope to put Morrison over the barricaded area into the virtual fans, causing a bump that left several WWE Hall of Famers and wrestlers talking about it. With a title match contract opportunity looming around, the two stunt-masters are certainly expected to produce one more such spot.Charlotte Flair will be present, live on RAW to give a medical update on her health condition. She was attacked by RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley last week, after teaming with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defeat Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke. Following the match, Ripley chop-blocked Flair, leaving her limping on the knees.WWE noted in their announcement that Charlotte Flair has requested time to give a medical update in the ring. The injury appears to be just a kayfabe perspective to help to progress the builds for the Flair vs. Ripley rematch, scheduled for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18. More on this story will be unveiled on this penultimate edition of Raw from WWE ThunderDome.