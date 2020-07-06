WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 6, 2020

As for tonight, a huge Champion vs Champion match will be on the card as the main event as Asuka faces Bayley in a cross-brand affair. No other segments have been announced by the WWE but we do expect the ongoing angles to continue to culminate at Extreme Rules. So, more matches should be confirmed on this week's episode of Raw which takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The self-proclaimed 'Role Models' of WWE have been dominating the Women’s division for the past few months. If one of them gets touched, the other one won't be far behind which did the groundworks for tonight's main event.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka cost Sasha Banks her NXT Women's Title Match against Io Shirai with a green mist attack during the Great American Bash, this past Wednesday night.

The Hugger and The Boss were livid who promised that The Empress of Tomorrow was going to pay for her actions. Following this, WWE.com confirmed that Bayley will have a chance to get her hands on Asuka,

"Banks and Asuka are on a collision course for a Raw Women’s Championship showdown at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, but the SmackDown Women’s Champion will have a chance to send the first message. Asuka will look to regroup after Banks pinned the Raw Women’s Champion in a Mixed Tag Team Match on last week’s Raw. Who will reign supreme when the two elite titleholders battle on the red brand?"

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins have been in the middle of a feud on Raw ever since Money In The Bank has passed by. After suffering a gruesome eye injury at the hands of Rollins, Mysterio had to sit out of RAW for a few weeks before he was back seeking redemption.

The prediction is that with bad blood running high between these two, a gimmick match is evident to happen at Extreme Rules. F4wonline hinted that probably 'an eye for an eye' match will be sanctioned by WWE between them.

Another gimmick match should be made official on Raw marking pay-per-view return of legendary Big Show at Extreme Rules. Ever since Edge was hurt at Backlash at the hands of Randy Orton, The Giant took the responsibility on his shoulder to carry on the feud giving proxy on behalf of the Rated R Superstar.

By knocking out a few names, he showed to be fully ready to take on The Viper in a singles contest. Perhaps, a No Hold Barred or No Disqualification stipulation would be attached to this match.

Bobby Lashley had a failed attempt to win the WWE Championship at Backlash but that didn't burn down his indomitable spirit to become a champion. Backed up by MVP, he is now going after the United States Champion, Apollo Crews.

Lashley dominated Crews with his devastating Full Nelson submission hold for a few times eyeing one more title opportunity that should be granted at Extreme Rules. More on the story would be available when Raw airs with the latest episode.