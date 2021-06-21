WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 21, 2021

And as expected, both the WWE Champion and the Raw Women’s Champion retained their belts successfully and can now show up with their belts during the summer events where the fans are set to return.



So, the reigning champions will certainly look forward to the next championship defence either on the Red brand show or at Money in the Bank, the next PPV which is scheduled for one month from now.

Also, the fallouts from Hell in a Cell will be reserved on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw that airs from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Months of builds between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley led the two into a brutal showdown inside the ominous Cell structure last night.

Following the barbaric contest, it was the All-Mighty Champion who stood tall, capitalizing on a distraction from MVP at ringside. Although it was not a clean pinfall victory, the win allowed Lashley to get rid of the Scottish Warrior for the time being.





At this point, the rumour mill suggests that Lashley is set for a gigantic bout against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at Summerslam. So, he is expected to go through another filler title defense at next month’s PPV event.

In that case, Kofi Kingston could be the next opponent for him given how MVP is taunting him over losing the edge since his 2019 WWE Championship reign.

While Kofi Kingston may hope for a title shot at Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre may have to take an unorthodox way to get back to the title picture.

The upcoming PPV will obviously revolve around the MITB briefcase for a future title match opportunity and the Scottish Warrior will want to be part of it. This week’s Raw should also reveal the qualifying format and stakes for this year’s MITB ladder match.



Moving on to the Raw Women’s Title picture, Rhea Ripley is still the reigning champion following what appeared to be her toughest title defense so far.

Charlotte Flair will go down as victorious in the record books at WWE Hell in a Cell as Rhea Ripley opted for the smartest route and got herself disqualified. She used the cover of the commentary table to hit Flair to end the match in an unprecedented way.





Following the match, the two bitter rivals were involved in a brawl, hinting that a rematch must be on the card in the upcoming weeks. With very little competition available for her title, Ripley will have to put her title on the line, against The Queen once again

And the champion seems to be ready. After all, The Nightmare was the one to stand tall by planting Flair with a Riptide in the middle of the ring.



Alongside brutal action sequences, Hell in a Cell also appeared to be bizarre to some of the fans given what Alexa Bliss had to offer during her scheduled match against Shayna Baszler.



Not only did Bliss put away her opponent with authority via a Sister Abigail-Twisted Bliss combo but she also hypnotised Nia Jax at ringside, commanding her to strike Reginald.





This result has led to speculation that Alexa Bliss could finally be moving into the title picture. We’ll have to wait and see whether she heads into the singles title picture or brings a physical version of Lilly to get into the tag title picture.

This won’t be good news for Natalya and Tamina Snuka, the current Women's Tag champs. More on this will be clarified when WWE Raw gathers all the fallouts from Hell in a Cell tonight in ThunderDome.