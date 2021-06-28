WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 28, 2021

As a result, we are set for a loaded episode of Raw featuring a huge Triple Threat main event match tonight when three top-tier Superstars of the red brand will collide for one final opportunity at MITB.

Also on the show, the current challenger for the WWE Championship is set for a face-off segment with the champion's manager, while a Strap Match is in-store to settle things between two old friends.

Plus, Raw Women's Champion and tag champions will be in action in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match when this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw airs from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

A Second Chance Qualifying Triple Threat for the 2021 Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match is the promoted headliner of Raw. Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles will be involved in this slugfest in a No-DQ rules match with the winner grabbing the final spot available from the red side for the MITB Ladder Match.

Last week’s MITB match qualifiers saw McIntyre, Orton and Styles being upset by losses at the hands of Riddle, John Morrison and Ricochet respectively. Ricochet, Morrison and Riddle were then joined by Big E from SmackDown while the winner of the Triple Threat will be the fifth entrant of this year's MITB Ladder Match.

Kofi Kingston got a WWE Title Match opportunity with the very least effort last week as he already scored a pin-fall win over the champion. But this had to come at the expense of a brutal beatdown to his best buddy and that too inside the ominous cage known as Hell In A Cell.

Bobby Lashley was quick to accept a WWE Championship match challenge from Kofi Kingston at Money In The Bank PPV but he wanted to decimate Xavier Woods in a singles contest. The New Day member put himself in harm's way as he himself volunteered to compete against the champion inside the Cell.

The All-Mighty rag-dolled his way to an easy non-title win over Woods in that match while the post-match angle saw MVP lock himself inside the Cell and thereby instructed Lashley to brutalize Woods.

A helpless Kingston was forced to watch from outside the Cell structure. This week, MVP and Kofi Kingston will come face-to-face on RAW as a follow-up of these bygone incidents.

A massive Six-Woman tag action is scheduled on Raw as Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke will team up with RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to compete against Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

As it stands, Flair is set to receive her Women’s Title rematch at Money In The Bank against Ripley as the latter one intentionally disqualified herself in the title match at the bygone Hell In A Cell PPV.

WWE has also been building to a Women’s Tag Team Title Match with Brooke and Rose vs. Natalya and Snuka for a few weeks now. The two teams have already got involved in backstage brawls over the past couple of weeks to tease the upcoming match. Plus, Natalya defeated Mandy in a singles contest at the HIAC PPV to keep the momentum on the champions' side.

Former tag team partners look to settle the score tomorrow night on #WWERaw as @IAmEliasWWE takes on @JaxsonRykerWWE in a Strap Match!



📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/9p4SnFaaQn — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2021

A Strap Match will also be on the card of this week’s Raw between Elias and Jaxson Ryker. The former tag team partners have been involved in a feud for the past several weeks to lead to this match. Last week, Ryker featured in a backstage segment to announce the match while talking to Mansoor, who approached him looking for some advice.

It should be noted that Ryker and Elias already competed in a couple of matches but on both occasions, the latter decided to escape midway. This is the reason the Strap Match has been announced in which Elias will be tied to Ryker's hands and he can’t run away whenever he wants.

Could Ryker finally claim his retribution over his former tag partner? We'll find out when USA Network broadcasts the latest episode of Raw from WWE ThunderDome.