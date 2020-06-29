WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 29, 2020

While the double contract signing headlines the show which airs on the USA Network, the heated feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will also continue on WWE Raw as we expect the presence of both these superstars on the show.

The presence of the pair could set up a huge tag team match featuring their factions. Also, new matches for the US and tag titles are expected to become official when the show takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Last week, two huge championship matches were announced for Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face Dolph Ziggler for his title while WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will face WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks for the title. Now all the four concerned names are set to share the same ring under the supervision of Samoa Joe who will hosts a dual contract signing.

Going by the history of WWE, utter chaos should go down during this headliner segment where things will get physical. Especially, Asuka who is irate on how Sasha Banks double-teamed on her with buddy Bayey last week and punished her with the Bank Statement submission move. The Empress of Tomorrow can't wait to get her hands on The Boss and she will just get to do that in a mixed tag team match in tonight's main event.

Rey Mysterio stated that he needs to get retribution against Seth Rollins, all by himself upon his return on WWE Raw. He stood together with son Dominik and avoided catastrophe thanks to an assist from Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo who came in to aid of them.

They helped Dominik to escape from a similar eye injury that Mysterio suffered at the hands of the Monday Night Messiah. WWE reportedly did the groundworks for a huge tag team match involving these babyface stars standing against Rollins & Co. This match should be confirmed for Extreme Rules.

MVP was in pursuit of the United States Champion Apollo Crews to join his stable for the past couple of weeks but that didn't come to fruition. A frustrated MVP then led Bobby Lashley to the ring to punish Apollo with a blindsided attack.

The last time the US Champ was seen, he was locked by a Full Nelson submission move by the Dominator. So, these two are headed into a collision course for the mid-card title at Extreme Rules.

The Street Profits had a successful title defense against The Viking Raiders last week and that result also ended the stretched storyline between the two teams. Right after the match, Andrade and Angel Garza came out to deliver some cheap shots at the champions to tease a new championship feud.

The two clients of Zelina Vega are now back on the same page with their eyes set at the tag titles and they should get a shot at the July 19 pay-per-view event. More from the story will unfold when Monday's Raw airs from the PC in a taped format.