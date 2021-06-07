WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 7, 2021

Three separate segments for the night have been confirmed to hype things up, so far. Competitors for the next WWE Championship match will go through a contract signing segment to make the title match official, while Alexa Bliss is set to continue her new feud against Shayna Baszler.

Also, a massive battle royal will take place on WWE Monday Night Raw which is set to take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Raw is shown live in India on Tuesday (June 8) morning at 5:30 AM IST on Sony TEN 1 with repeats on the same channel later in the day at 9 AM, 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM. One can also stream the event via Sony LIV.





If you want to see some guys actually hit each other check out this match tomorrow night on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/mUMct4LCzU — Tag Team Titles-BAR (@TBARRetribution) June 7, 2021

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

In an extraordinary main event match on last week’s Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to earn the right to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell of Cell. The Scottish Warrior connected with an amazing mid-air Claymore Kick to secure a clean pinfall win over Kofi.With that win, he earned the third consecutive title match opportunity in three consecutive WWE pay-per-view events. Now, it’s time to put pen to paper as the championship match will be made official on Raw. Both the champion and challenger will be present in the same ring at the same time for the contract signing segment that promises to become volatile.WWE Raw is also likely to announce a new matchup for Hell In A Cell as it will come up with a five-team Battle Royal on the show. The winners of this match will become the new number-one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships held by AJ Styles and Omos. Although nothing is confirmed, the assumption is that the title match will go down at the PPV event.Last week, Styles and Omos successfully defended the tag titles against Jaxson Ryker and Elias after the latter one walked out of the match. Now, the champions await their next opponents from the five teams set to compete in the Battle Royal - The Viking Raiders, The New Day, Lucha House Party, T-BAR and MACE, and team RK-Bro.Monday’s RAW will also see the continuation of the storyline commenced around Alexa Bliss, Lilly and Shayna Baszler. It has been confirmed that Baszler will confront Bliss and Lilly on “Alexa’s Playground” tonight.Last week’s Raw saw Baszler lose a singles match to Reginald after another mysterious explosion (presumably committed by Bliss and Lily) came from the ring post when Baszler had the Kirifuda Clutch submission applied for the finish. Reginald took advantage of the blast and rolled Baszler up for the pin to win.Later, Bliss invited Reginald to visit her and Lily on Alexa’s Playground where Baszler interrupted and delivered a beatdown on Reginald. She was upset over the singles match loss and reserved some strong words for Bliss. Will she regret those words after stepping into “Alexa’s Playground”? We'll find out on a brand new episode of Raw from WWE ThunderDome.