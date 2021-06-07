WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 7, 2021

Bengaluru, June 7: Less than two weeks remaining from the annual Hell In A Cell tradition in the WWE, Monday Night RAW is expected to present yet another stacked episode to continue the build up for the upcoming pay-per-view event.
Three separate segments for the night have been confirmed to hype things up, so far. Competitors for the next WWE Championship match will go through a contract signing segment to make the title match official, while Alexa Bliss is set to continue her new feud against Shayna Baszler.
Also, a massive battle royal will take place on WWE Monday Night Raw which is set to take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Raw is shown live in India on Tuesday (June 8) morning at 5:30 AM IST on Sony TEN 1 with repeats on the same channel later in the day at 9 AM, 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM. One can also stream the event via Sony LIV.
The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby & @DMcIntyreWWE sign the contract tomorrow night on #WWERaw ahead of their championship showdown at #HIAC!https://t.co/xWZqyuzCpq— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2021
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/ZZj79odbdB
If you want to see some guys actually hit each other check out this match tomorrow night on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/mUMct4LCzU— Tag Team Titles-BAR (@TBARRetribution) June 7, 2021
