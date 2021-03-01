WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 1, 2021

After just eight days of a shocking title change, another such outcome is expected in tonight's WWE Title match featuring the current champ The Miz and his challenger Bobby Lashley. Plus, the former WWE Champion makes his re-entry to the scene and that is bound to make an impact when this week’s show comes, live from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

In the wake of the 2021 episode of WWE Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman felt that he was left out of the equation. But then Bobby Lashley had a similar claim since he was the one who paved the way for The Miz to successfully cash-in his Money in the Bank contract. So he claimed to be the first in line for a title shot automatically.

This set up a main-event clash between a fierce Bobby Lashley and a reckless Strowman. Lashley was poised to take on new WWE Champion The Miz and he took the least time to put away the Monster Among Men with a gigantic Spear. If that wasn't enough then The All-Mighty cut the champion in halves with another wicked spear to send a message.

So, The Miz may find his title run to be in jeopardy as one of the most protected wrestlers from the Raw roster will be up against him. Lashley had already promised to bring carnage when he steps into the ring with the A-lister to get over sixteen years of injustice as he’s ready to pick up the most prestigious title in sports entertainment.

Speaking of the WWE Championship, the star who held the belt for the better part of last year is set to return to WWE RAW. It was announced during this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown that Drew McIntyre will be live on RAW to address his title loss at Elimination Chamber.

He is also expected to talk about Bobby Lashley's attack which may have softened him up for The Miz to successfully exercise the Money in the Bank contract.

It should also be noted that this will be McIntyre’s first appearance since he lost the belt at the bygone pay-per-view. There is no update available on what WWE has planned for him for the upcoming FastLane event.

Perhaps, the creative team has a match scheduled for him against Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior recently turned on him to break the 20 years of friendship and a proper culmination of the rivalry has to happen in due course.

For weeks, Charlotte Flair had dealt with highly personal problems involving her father Ric Flair and Lacey Evans. Now the latter one is removed from TV due to legit pregnancy reasons while Charlotte herself wrote Ric out of the context after an emotional lecture. This set of incidents might just make things brighter for her.

During a non-title tag team match, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Charlotte and WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka. The loss came in an unexpected fashion as The Queen delivered a big boot to her own tag partner. Tensions seemed to have been high between Flair and Asuka, pointing to a singles contest between the two for the title at FastLane.

The losing spree for the RETRIBUTION faction hasn’t ended on Raw despite numerous efforts. Last week, Kofi Kingston pinned T-BAR with a Trouble in Paradise for another big win which made the leader Ali irate about the situation.

He cut a furious promo before abandoning the other team members for their failure. Could this be the end for the group? We'll find out on what promises to be an unmissable episode of Raw.