WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 14, 2022

Also on the show, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is being advertised to continue his feud with AJ Styles ahead of their dream match, while the reigning Raw Women’s Champion is expected to be back after a week’s hiatus.

Plus, there will be a big championship celebration by Team RK-Bro in the wake of their title match win when WWE’s latest red brand episode airs from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Randy Orton and Riddle had to overcome all the odds to earn a Raw Tag Team Title rematch from the Alpha Academy. But it was worth the wait as they passed the most important test of all and that’s reclaiming those golds in a wild tag team Triple Threat.

The chaotic encounter almost had Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens as the winner as Rollins hit his finisher, Stomp on Gable. But an opportunistic Riddle came from behind and literally stole the pin-fall win.

Team RK-Bro was thus able to begin their second run with the Raw tag team titles and as promised in a released vignette by the WWE, they can’t wait to throw a celebration.

A preview on this segment has also been released indicating that WrestleMania 38 opponents for Team RK-Bro may also be revealed on Monday during this Championship Celebration. The Street Profits are the front-runners for a shot at the tag champs.

Meanwhile, ever since Rollins lost the pin attempt on Gable to Riddle, he’s been spotted in a dazed state. The Messiah has also blacked out all his social media accounts after losing his way to Wrestlemania 38.

We believe this is an angle that will continue to unfold so that he could find a suitable opponent for the Biggest Event of The Year.

As for Rollins’ best friend and tag team partner, Kevin Owens, his road to Wrestlemania 38 seems to be crystal clear. He called out WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to be his guest on the most stupendous KO Show in WrestleMania history.

Later WWE released a video where Austin promised to open up 'one final can of whoop-ass on Owens' during the premium live event. As per WWE, Owens will be on Raw to get a lot off his chests about confronting Austin 3:16 in his hometown of Dallas, Texas.

No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years.



You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/N16ZfMPMfb — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 8, 2022

Two weeks ago, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch suffered stiff shots with Bianca Belair’s braid and since then she’s been showing off her welts on the abdomen.

Things got worse for her when Belair fractured her voice box during the main event of a WWE live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Lynch retained her title over Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat but Belair took a shot to Lynch’s throat which may hurt her, legit.

Wrestling Observer also noted how Lynch was dealing with another legitimate eye injury but she should be there on Raw to escalate her program with the EST of WWE. She has also been back in action on this past weekend's live event in Columbus.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not being advertised for tonight’s show but WWE Hall of Famer Edge and AJ Styles is. This hints that the program targeting the dream match between Edge and AJ will continue when Raw delivers its latest installment.