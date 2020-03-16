WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 16, 2020

For the first time ever, the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, won't be having live audience present as it will take place in an empty arena.

But WWE is going all-out to put on a historic show with a number of megastars booked for the show. Stone Cold Steve Austin is the headliner to throw a #316Day celebration. The Undertaker will be in attendance to sign the contract for his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Also, Hall of Famer Edge is likely to make a surprise appearance on WWE Raw that takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It’s March 16th in the calendar which has a completely different perspective for WWE fans. It’s the 3:16 day for them which signifies none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin. A big celebration hallmarked by him could have taken place on Raw but with no people surrounding the ring, we wonder how things will go down.

But WWE still promises 'glasses' to be 'broken', beer-cans to be opened and 'hells' to be 'yeah'd' in the presence of the Texas Rattlesnake. So, the locker room has to be careful or else somebody could end up getting an 'a**-whopping’ of a lifetime.

Last week on Raw, AJ Styles crossed all the limits while taking shots at The Undertaker for 'sticking nose where it does not belong.' He challenged the greatest sports entertainer of all-time to step up and face him in a match at WrestleMania 36 that set up the inevitable return on Raw.

As declared by WWE.com, a contract signing will go down to confirm this dream matchup,

"A contract signing between Styles and The Phenom has been set for Raw, wherein their WrestleMania match will be made.

"For a Superstar who prizes himself on creating moments, Styles is setting himself up one for one of the most memorable in recent history. Whether he makes it to the end of it, of course, is another matter entirely. Don’t miss what is sure to be an unforgettable contract signing on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

"I don't see a phenom anymore, all i see is an old Mark Calloway.”



The Deadman rising is not a piece of good news for the Phenomenal One especially knowing that he took personal shots that include Michelle McCool, the real-life wife of his opponent. Plus, he wanted 'Taker to die inside the ring which was also a disgraceful comment on TV. The Phenome has every reason to take out frustrations on Styles as we wait to see how he wishes to respond during this appearance.

Shayna Baszler has confirmed Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 against Becky Lynch in a showdown that has been building up since Survivor Series 2019. But these two have not come face to face since the official announcement of the match happened. The potential blow-off contest should be hyped up with heated confrontation given Becky is yet to seek retribution from the Vampire's biting, last month. Thus, we expect a physical collision to go down from WWE PC.

Pick up truck in the wind. @PearlJam cranked. Here I come #RAW — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 15, 2020

Edge returned on last week's RAW with vengeance in mind that planted Randy Orton with an RKO of his own! But he still managed to escape the scene and thereby evading a disaster coming ahead. However, The Rated R Superstar is not backing down with vengeance written all over his soul.

As hinted on Twitter, he is on his way to Monday Night Raw for two consecutive weeks, to cut down the head of the Serpent. Will he be able in his mission? We'll find out when WWE's flagship show gets hosted in a closed-door environment.