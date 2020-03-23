WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 23, 2020

With no restriction on pre-recorded shows, another edition of Monday Night Raw, will go down tonight without any audience in attendance to continue the storylines for WrestleMania 36.

The headliner for this week's episode will be the return of the WWE Champion on the show after three weeks break, while his WrestleMania opponent is also expected to be in attendance to possibily have a confrontation with the champ.

The Apex Predator of the WWE will also address a WrestleMania challenge laid down at him when the show airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It was a rare scene on Raw three weeks ago that was just after Super ShowDown when Brock Lesnar made his last appearance on TV. On that day, the champion received three back to back Claymore Kicks from the challenger Drew McIntyre.

We can't remember when actulally someone has dominated The Beast Incarnate like how McIntyre has in recent memory. So, Lesnar who is slated to make his return tonight, would undoubtedly be in a foul mood for redemption.

The winner of the 2020 Men's #RoyalRumble Match @DMcIntyreWWE will be LIVE on #RAW next Monday with the biggest match of his career at #WrestleMania getting closer!https://t.co/CkvLY3IwQc — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2020

Royal Rumble 2020 winner and the man who has been Lesnar's nemesis since January, Drew McIntyre will also be present in the building tonight which indicates the pair will come face to face.

As it stands, McIntyre has been on a dominant streak, which might allow him to run through Lesnar, one more time. But taming The Beast on consecutive occasions is somewhat unthinkable. Only time will tell whether it's possible or not.

Edge appeared on last week's episode of RAW to challenge Randy Orton for a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 which would culminate in the best storyline leading up to the show of shows.

The only thing that has barred this match to become official is the approval of The Viper. That is expected to happen tonight as Orton has been announced to appear at the PC where he will respond to the challenge.

"The Rated-R Superstar was clearly looking right at his former friend and tag team partner when he threw down the gauntlet. The Apex Predator will address Edge’s challenge — and, presumably, some of his fighting words — in an appearance that will set the course for one of this season’s most intricate, twisted rivalries. Tune in next Monday to hear Orton’s answer, live at 8/7 C on USA Network."

Kevin Owens is another Raw roster member who accepted another such challenge laid down by Seth Rollins to confirm a WrestleMania showdown between the pair who have feuded recently. Two weeks ago, Rollins and his heel buddies took out Owens who was all by himself in the ring.

All that has happened means Owens has some unfinished business. KO may not wait until WrestleMania to get his hands on Rollins. So, another brawl may go down on the show featuring these two rivals when Raw airs tonight.

Speaking of this brawl, the Street Profits and AOP won't be far behind as they are helping out Rollins and Owens, respectively. It will eventually lead to the Raw tag team championship match at WrestleMania 36. Another match is likely to be added to the card for the United States Championship.

Rey Mysterio secured a singles contest win over Andrade last week which entitles him to challenge the mid-card title holder. So, WWE is likely to make this match official when Raw airs the latest episode tonight.