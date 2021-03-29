WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 29, 2021

Announced for the show, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley intends to put a bounty for his opponent Drew McIntyre, while a contract signing will go down to make a title match in the women's division official.

Also, two superstars will compete perhaps to set up the United States Title Match at the biggest event of the year when WWE’s red brand show airs the latest episode from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

As per WWE's confirmation, The Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will be banned from ringside when Drew McIntyre challenges the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37. This comes after McIntyre defeated Cedric and Shelton in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

MVP and Bobby Lashley are definitely unhappy with the way how they interfered in Lashley’s win over Sheamus on last week’s Raw as the champion didn't need their help. They have also recently dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

An irate Lashley then confronted Cedric and Shelton in a backstage segment to mention how they failed to hurt McIntyre in the Handicap Match. Since they couldn’t get the job done, he will find someone who can. The All-Mighty then entered the Raw locker room where Lucha House Party, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Ricochet, and Humberto Carrillo were hanging out.

A big opportunity was handed to one of them when Lashley announced whoever has the guts to take out McIntyre before WrestleMania 37, will be granted a WWE Title shot. So, McIntyre will have to watch his back on Raw as anyone could pounce on him to steal the spotlight.

A WrestleMania 37 contract signing will take place on tonight’s show when RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and her current challenger put their signatures to make their scheduled match official. This comes after Ripley made her official RAW debut and challenged the champion to a title match at the Show of Shows.

The challenge was quickly accepted and WWE announced Ripley vs. Asuka match for Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Now, there is a chance that Charlotte Flair could crash this contract signing segment if she is medically cleared to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

She was the first one to lay down a challenge to Asuka, a few weeks ago. In case, The Queen does return then the upcoming WWE Raw Women's Title Match could become a Triple Threat.

WWE has also announced Sheamus will compete against the United States Champion Riddle in a non-title match on RAW. This match was announced as Sheamus was approached by Riddle in a backstage segment for a gibberish conversation, last week. The Celtic Warrior had no intention to pay attention to those words.

Rather, he decked Riddle with his own scooter. Rumour mill suggests that Riddle will defend the US Title against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37, but that has not been confirmed. Perhaps, the hot-headed Irish Man is set to pick up a win over the Original Bro, to earn his title match opportunity.

The Miz issued a brash WrestleMania challenge for Bad Bunny for a one-on-one encounter who then proved his headlining status by picking up a huge win against the former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy. Bunny would eventually accept the match but not before thrashing a guitar on the back of the Hollywood A-Lister.

This week, The Miz and John Morrison are all set to host a special edition of The Dirt Sheet to premiere the music video for their new “Hey Hey Hop Hop!” song that especially dedicated to Bad Bunny. Could Miz finally turn the tables on the famous Rapper? We'll find out answers when WWE Raw airs its latest episode.