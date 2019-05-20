WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 20, 2019

Mr Money in the Bank Brock eyes title shot

Seth Rollins successfully retained the WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles at MITB, but what happened during the end of the show took everyone by surprise. Brock Lesnar returned last night to fill the vacant eighth slot left by Sami Zayn, who was forced to pull out due to an attack by Braun Strowman.

The Beast Incarnate joined the ladder match during the ending moments and managed to climb up the ladder to grab the MITB briefcase, which guarantees a title shot anytime before the nexr edition of the namesake pay-per-view. Now, will Brock go after Seth Rollins to get back his Universal belt or will he move to Smackdown to go after Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

There is a chance he could move to Smackdown with the Wild Card Rule and prepare the Blue brand for the FOX Sports move. With him and Reigns on the roster, Smackdown will definitely get a boost. Whatever he has on his mind, we will know either tonight or very soon.

What next for Becky Lynch?

Becky Lynch defended both the Raw and Smackdown women's title last night on Money in the Bank and the first ever double champion was able to retain the Raw title after she defeated Lacey Evans.

But, the Man failed to defend the Smackdown women's title after she was ganged up by the Queen and Evans. She lost the belt to her old rival Charlotte, but the queen also dropped the belt the same night thanks to the MITB cash in by this year's winner Bayley.

Now, with one title off her shoulders, how will Becky Lynch continue? Will she go after the Smackdown title again?

Well, she can do that now with the Wild Card Rule being introduced, but she most likely may end up as the prime star on Raw and could only carry the red brand's belt for now. So, who will be her next challenger? Looks like more likely that she will seek redemption against Lacey Evans first as the latter cost her Smackdown title. May be another challenger may also be added to the mix. Tune in to Raw to find out.

Mick Foley to announce new title

During last night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view broadcast, WWE announce team revealed that WWE Hall of Famer and legend Mick Foley will be making an appearance tonight on Raw with the sole purpose of announcing a new championship title into the company.

It wasn't revealed what the new championship title will represent, but with Foley being booked to make the announcement, the popular opinion is that the WWE hardcore championship could be making its return.

Meanwhile, there is also a possibility that this title will revolve around the new Wild Card Rule that's been implemented by McMahon where, each week, four random superstars from Raw and Smackdown are permitted to show up on the opposing brand.

If that's the case, then the championship could be the TV title. Well, the wait is not that longer. Which title could it be? Or will it be Mick Foley planting seeds for a rivalry? Find out tonight on Raw.

Strowman-Zayn feud

Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn have been locked in a feud for the past few weeks. In fact, Zayn also took Strowman's spot in the MITB ladder match, but the Monster Among Men got his revenge after he attacked Zayn in the backstage and that forced Zayn out of the match.

Meanwhile, WWE announced that Strowman will face Bobby Lashley at next month's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. So, there is every chance Zayn and Lashley will team up to take on the Monster. Will Strowman ward off the pair singlehandedly? Or will he have back up?

Tag Team scenario

The Raw tag team champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder were not involved in the Money in the Bank, but they will definitely be on the Super ShowDown card. So, the tag team title feud may kick off from tonight with the Viking Experience standing in the front of a long queue. The match could either be booked as a traditional tag team contest or a multi-team matchup with the likes of Lucha House Party, the Ascension, the Usos and the Revival all looking for a shot at the titles.

The Usos and Revival have been locked in a feud for the past few weeks. So, expect that to continue tonight as well.

How will Rey respond to Joe's attacks?

Rey Mysterio avenged his Wrestlemania loss against United States Champion Samoa Joe with a quick win to dethrone the Samoan Submission Machine from the mid-card title reign. But, Joe was irate with the referee's call for the pinfall count as he felt his shoulders were raised before the third count.

Despite his protests the result stood. So, the angry Joe bulldozed Rey and his beloved son, Dominick, as he picked The Ultimate Underdog apart with sentons and urinages while Dominick watched on in helpless terror. So, this storyline is expected to continue now. How will Rey respond? Will Joe demand a rematch? Find out on Raw.

Rest of the roster

The headliner of WWE Super ShowDown will feature The Undertaker vs. Goldberg. This is the first-time encounter between these two legends which is occurring in Saudi Arabia. The buildup for this contest should start as well from tonight's WWE Raw onwards. We expect at least any one of them to make his presence felt on the show, live or via satellite to make an emphatic statement.

Similarly, we can expect Triple H and Randy Orton to also add hype to their match. Plus, also expect to see the man on a destruction course, Lars Sullivan make an appearance sometime during the show.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Drew Mcintyre, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Mojo Rawley, Ricochet, Apollo Crews, the Miz and more could be involved in some capacity during the show. In the women's roster, the likes of Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Natalya could also be in action.