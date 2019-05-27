WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 27, 2019

Brock Lesnar to announce blockbuster decision

"Mr. Money in the Bank" Brock Lesnar is expected to announce which World Champion he will cash in his contract on. Will The Beast Incarnate target Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston?

"Beast in the Bank" Lesnar has teased both the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston last week, and as per Paul Heyman, his client is expected to reveal which World Champion he will cash in the contract tonight on Raw.

Will The Conqueror seek payback against Rollins, who defeated him for the Universal Title at Wrestlemania? Or will he look to end Kingston's 11-year WWE Championship journey in heartbreak and destruction?

The Dreadlocked star has already been booked to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler at WWE Super ShowDown. So, it looks very likely that Brock will target Rollins to win back the title he lost at Wrestlemania.

Future of the United States Championship

At WWE Money in the Bank, the referee issued a three-count that awarded Rey Mysterio the US Title. However, Samoa Joe's left shoulder was clearly off the mat, resulting in a small amount of controversy. So, Joe was clearly irate and he showed that by his attacks on Rey after the match.

The next night during Monday Night Raw, Joe said he is willing to "gift" Rey a chance to hand him back the title in a self-recorded proclamation.

"Rey, I'm giving you the opportunity to lead by example. To be the man that I know you hope Dominick grows to be," Joe said, once again invoking the name of Mysterio's son. "Because if you don't, just imagine the example that I will set for you."

Will Rey accept Samoa's claims and gift him the title? Or will the masked superstar fight for his pride in front of his son? All the recent drama point to a match which will involve Rey's son Dominic. So, a match between Rey and Samoa could be made official tonight on Raw.

Will anyone stop Truth's run as 24/7 Champion?

After winning the title on Raw last week, R-Truth left Smackdown Live also as the 24/7 Champion. However, given the fact that the title can change hands anytime or anywhere, it's anyone's guess as to who could be holding the title when Raw airs tonight.

With Superstars clamoring for the title at all hours of the day - and its holder in a near-constant state of disarray - the 24/7 Championship ushers in a calamitous new era for all brands in WWE.

Who will be Becky Lynch’s next challenge?

After defeating Lacey Evans at WWE Money in the Bank to retain her Raw Women's Championship, Becky Lynch bested The Lady of WWE in back-to-back tag team matches on Raw and Smackdown.

Despite these setbacks, The Sassy Southern Belle affirmed in a WWE.com interview Tuesday night that she has unfinished business with The Man and that she is "the future Raw Women's Champion."

Will Evans earn another opportunity to battle Becky, or will another challenger emerge? There is every chance we could see a rematch from MITB due to the shortage of deserving names on the roster right now. However, if one star deserves a shot it could be Nikki Cross. So, keep your eyes peeled for that one.

Strowman-Lashley need some more build?

Braun Strowman has been busy dominating Sami Zayn for the past few weeks, but in ten days time he will be up against a dominant force in Bobby Lashley at Super ShowDown. There has been no build up for that match till now as Lashley also has been hired as a henchman to Shane McMahon to fend off Roman Reigns.

But, tonight on Raw we could see some sort of build to the match either in a one-on-one confrontation or a tag team match involving the likes of Drew McIntyre, the Miz, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin.

Usos, Revival and the tag team scenario

The Usos and Revival have been locked in a feud ever since the Wrestlemania season and the former team have played a lot of pranks against the former Raw tag team champs as well. However, the Revival got their payback last week on Raw when they defeated the Usos.

Despite that result, the rivalry between the top two teams from Raw is expected to continue. Meanwhile, the tag team title match also could be made official tonight with the likes of Viking Raiders, the Revival and the Usos all eyeing Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder's tandem gold.

Sullivan and rest of the roster

Lars Sullivan has been busy bulldozing the Raw locker room, but last week he was met with a three on one assault from the Lucha House Party. So, how will he react to the trio tonight on Raw? Or will he be out-numbered by the trio plus many who have been victim to his attacks?

Also on the show, we could see the likes of other Super ShowDown participants likes Undertaker, Goldberg, Triple H, Randy Orton along with the regular faces of the Red brand like AJ Styles, Ascension, No way Jose and more in action.

In the women's division, we could see the likes of Natalya, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss and more involved in some capacity tonight.