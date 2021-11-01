WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 1, 2021

It appears both of these two pairs will have heated confrontations on this week’s episode that takes place at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Fresh from his championship victory defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, the WWE Champion Big E kicked off the new era of Raw expecting a new challenge for his title.

Opponents lined up for a future title match opportunity as WWE Official Sonya Deville sanctioned a Fatal 4-Way Ladder championship contender’s match.

Seth Rollins survived that grueling battle to call himself the new number-one contender for the WWE Championship.

Rollins flipped Kevin Owens, crashing him through a ladder outside the ring, and delivered a stomp to Bálor, leaving the coast clear to claim a ladder match win.

Following the match, Big E came out to confront The Visionary which gave us a prelude to an upcoming intense rivalry. Now, WWE.com is promoting another segment where Rollins will look forward to sending a message to the title-holder.

Moreover, he is also expected to have some plans for the 'powerhouse of positivity’ as they head into a future championship match.

The MAN Becky Lynch came around on Raw with her brand new Raw Women’s Championship during the post-Crown Jewel edition to plug in the fact that she now holds a title that she never lost since winning it at Wrestlemania 35.

The self-proclaimed new face of Raw also insisted that she was done with Bianca Belair after successfully retaining in a Triple Threat at Crown Jewel 2021.

While Lynch claimed that it was time to give an opportunity to someone new, The EST of WWE was seemingly not over with the ongoing feud.

She reminded Big Time Becks that she still has a championship rematch as she defeated the-then Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, a week before.

Plus, Lynch never pinned Belair in order to retain her belt. In a physical confrontation, Belair pummeled the champ, tossed her over the announcer’s table, and beat her down with a Kendo stick.

Now, WWE confirmed that Lynch will defend her title against the Superstar she stole the title in just 27 seconds at SummerSlam on tonight’s episode.

After his tag team partner, MACE was drafted to SmackDown, former RETRIBUTION member T-BAR began his solo career on Raw against United States Champion Damian Priest.

T-BAR looked to send a message against the champion, manhandling him and hitting a thunderous moonsault off the top rope.

T-BAR’s aggression eventually led the contest to a disqualification as the champion prevailed. But T-BAR is likely to receive another title shot as the previous bout didn’t end in a fair-and-square way.

WWE is likely to announce when this next bout will go down as Raw comes up with its next installment on the road to Survivor Series 2021.