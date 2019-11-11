WWE Monday Night RAW (11 November 2019): Preview, India Time, How To Watch and More

The complete lineup from Team Red's male division will be disclosed on tonight's show. Meanwhilw, the Raw Women's Champion will address the scheduled triple threat bout at Survivor Series 2019.

Plus, the women's tag team championships will be on the line and Lana is also scheduled to make a shocking confession in a segment that'll be a special attraction. All of this and more are in-store for a loaded up show which is set to take place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw in India on Tuesday (November 12) at 6.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM. Sony LIV, meanwhile, will live stream the show.

Survivor Series buildups officially begin on Raw as major announcements for the traditional 5-on-5 tag team matches for the PPV is awaited by the WWE Universe. Seth Rollins has been announced as the captain of Team Red from the male roster. He will confirm the rest of the his team tonight. Meanwhile, he will also have to be aware of the NXT or SmackDown brands counterparts who could decide to sneak around to create an invasion angle.

Tomorrow on #RAW, the full men's Team RAW at #SurvivorSeries, captained by @WWERollins, will be revealed! Who will join the 'Beastslayer' on the red brand's team? pic.twitter.com/PldKBqnKle — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 10, 2019

Becky Lynch has a new challenge in front of her in which her championship does not matter but the image of the WWE Raw brand does. As confirmed on last week's show, she will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler in a triple threat matchup at the battle for brand supremacy. Baszler currently holds the upper-hand after she trespassed Raw and SmackDown for a couple of times. But the question remains whether Becky gain the momentum back on her side.

The Kabuki Warriors have held the women's tag team championships since Hell in a Cell and have adopted the new heel gimmick very well. This is why their mean streak has been portrayed well in the storylines. Now, these two will look forward to keep their momentum by defending the titles again. Here is more on that from WWE.com,

"Knocking off Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross last month to win the titles, Asuka & Kairi Sane bid farewell to Paige as their manager shortly thereafter in unceremonious fashion when The Empress of Tomorrow blinded her with green mist.

"The Kabuki Warriors employing this unapologetic side to find success, who will step up to challenge for the championship this Monday — and will they be able to seize the opportunity? Find out Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

.@LanaWWE is set to unveil a SHOCKING confession this Monday night on #Raw! https://t.co/jjeVRnTgzM — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2019

Lana has stirred up the internet ever since she started an affair angle with Bobby Lashley after dumping her husband Rusev. We have already heard plenty of allegations from her against the Bulgarian Brute in recent weeks. Perhaps, more will be waiting on this week's WWE Raw as Lana is set to appear with an open mic in front of the rowdy UK crowd.

She will make a shocking confession on the show. To see this juicy angle unfold even more, we have to wait for this week's Raw which will air from Manchester.