WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 4, 2019

But there is enough ingredients to start the buildup of next pay-per-view event, Survivor Series. The Brand vs. Brand war that started on Friday (November 1), will continue on tonight's show featuring the red brand stars.

A big change will be seen in the main event picture of Monday Night Raw as the Beast Incarnate is back where he originally belongs. Brock Lesnar will make his presence felt on the show with a specific target in mind.

Plus, we may also see the next challenger for the Raw women's champion on the show, while there could be fallout from last week in the ongoing Lashley-Lana-Rusev triangle on tonight's episode which is set to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York City.

As noted last week by WWE, NXT brand will be part of this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view event. So the superstars from the black-and-yellow brand decided to make an impact on SmackDown by taking on the Blue brand roster members last week.

Apparently, it was the first shot fired at Raw and SmackDown by NXT. Heading into tonight's show, the question would be whether Triple H's army will be up for another takeover. The red brigade has to be prepared to put up a fight to prove their superiority over NXT. This could also reveal a couple of big matches waiting for us at Survivor Series.

A massive change is imminent in the main event picture of WWE Raw as the red-strapped Universal Title is no more present on the show. Bray Wyatt has won it and taken it to SmackDown. In return, the flagship show will have Brock Lesnar coming back with the WWE Championship. He is looking for one specific name, Rey Mysterio after what transpired at Crown Jewel.

After Lesnar was able to retain his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio delivered some chair shots to him just to protect his friend from another beatdown. Lesnar did not take things lightly and decided to quit SmackDown in the hunt for Mysterio. With the Conqueror in search of him, the Mexican legend will certainly have a tough time waiting ahead of him.

The love triangle featuring Lana, Bobby Lashley, and Rusev has become more complicated with every passing week. The Bulgarian Brute still wants to get back on the same page with her wife whereas Lana is mentally captivated by Lashley. The challenge is now from Rusev’s side to convince her wife to settle things. Before that, he has unfinished business with Lashley that might cause havoc on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch is in search of her next challenger for the title, for a long time now. Recently, Kairi Sane and Asuka have built up a feud against her as the latter one spit green mist on the champ. It was last week where Becky picked up a win over Sane to backfire but she is still due to put her hands on The Empress of Tomorrow. Could she seek redemption, tonight? We’ll have to find that out when WWE Raw airs from New York.