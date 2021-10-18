WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 18, 2021

The last-minute builds for Crown Jewel 2021 will also be gathered as the PPV is barely four days away from now. The red brand semi-finales for both King of the Ring 2021 and inaugural Queen’s Crown tournaments will go down on the show.

Meanwhile the Raw Women’s Championship will also be on the line. Plus, WWE Champion Big E and his current challenger will form a volatile tag team to take on The Dirty Dawgs when this week’s Raw emanates from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The EST of WWE is coming for the Raw Women’s Championship in an attempt to bring the gold back on Monday Nights.

As per an announcement on Smackdown, Bianca Belair will challenge Charlotte Flair for the strap in a one-on-one bout. It should be noted that Belair has been drafted on Raw while Flair was picked by the blue brand during the 2021 edition of WWE Draft.

Plus, Belair also has a golden opportunity to become a dual champion as this title match opportunity comes just days before she steps into the ring with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel.

The question is whether Belair will be able to dethrone Flair from her 12th championship reign to become the new face of Monday nights.

In the co-main event of the night, WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre will make an ally to battle Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a heated tag team matchup. E and McIntyre are set to lock horns for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel and chances are high that all hell will break loose between the two in this tag bout on Raw.

WWE to make history with Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia

Being two of the top babyfaces of the WWE roster, the two put aside their differences and teamed up last week to come up short against the Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

A set of miscommunications also caused McIntyre to land his Claymore Kick finisher on E and thereby sending him a stern warning. That being said, it’s hard to imagine that E and McIntyre can co-exist in this scheduled tag matchup.

The Street Profits have been shifted to Monday Nights during the draft and now they will be squaring off against the standard-bearers of the tag team division: Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. In a fresh matchup, Randy Orton and Riddle will compete against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a non-title bout.

Back on this past episode of SmackDown, The Profits lost in a Street Fight against The Usos with the blue brand tag titles on the line.

A win against Orton and Riddle should put them back on the title picture while Team RK-Bro is already set to defend their championships against AJ Styles and Omos at Crown Jewel.

King of the Ring Tournament will continue on WWE Raw as the second semi-final takes place this Monday Night. Xavier Woods will compete against Jinder Mahal in this match with the winner facing Finn Balor in the finals at Crown Jewel 2021.

Back on Supersized SmackDown, this past Friday Night, Balor defeated Sami Zayn in the blue brand semi-finale to secure his spot at the finale.

In the second last matchup of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament, Doudrop will take on Shayna Baszler in the red brand semi-finale. The winner of this match will face Zelina Vega in the final match.

Over on SmackDown, Vega defeated Carmella in the blue brand semi-finals of the Tournament, courtesy of interference by Liv Morgan, and thereby got one step closer to become the first-ever Queen in the WWE. Who will join the “Queen of the Queens, New York” in the finale? We’ll find out on this packed edition of Raw from California.