WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 21, 2020

The main event of the PPV is dependent on one big fight which is set for tonight as the WWE Champion battles Keith Lee and if McIntyre comes up short, the odds will be stacked even more against him.

Also on tonight's Raw, a huge Triple Threat Match will go down to determine the new challengers for the reigning tag team champions, while we also expect to receive an update on the Raw Women’s Title Match. Plus, the biggest Raw Underground fight to date, also awaits us on the show that airs, live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has tried to keep the prime title feud afloat for Clash Of Champions 2020. This is why they're using a third person even when Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton is all set for the PPV night. Last Monday, Keith Lee was on the verge of earning a potential WWE Championship opportunity in his battle against McIntyre, until RETRIBUTION ruined the day for him.

But The Limitless One’s championship dreams haven’t been crushed yet, as he will get another match against McIntyre on Raw tonight. The stipulation remains the same that is if he can defeat the WWE Champion, and Randy Orton is still medically unfit to compete on September 27th then it'll be Lee who gets a title shot at Clash of Champions.

Will Orton be the one to spoil the party for Lee this time even after being at the receiving end of three Claymores Kicks? Find out tonight on Raw.

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are on a roll for months now. The momentum for them got even bigger after they defeated the SmackDown tag team champions last week. Now it's time to move on and be prepared for their next title defense.

As announced by WWE, Profits’ challengers for Clash of Champions 2020 will be decided on Raw in major triple threat mayhem, where the new tag team of Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo take on the teams of Seth Rollins & Murphy and Andrade & Angel Garza.

As for Andrade and Garza, these two heels are on their own as manager Zelina Vega ditched them to go after the Raw Women’s Championship. Last week, she dared to interrupt the first successful title defense of Asuka of her current title run with a strong promo that ended with a slap to the champion. This set up the groundwork for the next title match for Asuka, who will face Vega at Clash of Champions 2020 and the match is likely to be made official on Raw.

Braun Strowman went rogue on Raw Underground the last time around, demolishing each and everyone that stepped in. But then the behemoth and undefeated Dabba-Kato crossed his path to make things interesting. The two titans were about to go into a war until Shane McMahon intervened and declared this fight would be due for this week.

You sure don't want to miss this clash between the former Universal Champion and the resident Raw Underground brawler when red brand's go-home edition for Clash Of Champions, live from WWE’s ThunderDome.