WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 30, 2019

Billed as the beginning of WWE premiere week, numerous changes will be seen on the show with new theme songs and logos, new commentary team, fresh stage setup. Pyros will be back as well to bring an old school feel to the show which will be fully loaded with legendary appearances, multiple title matches and a beast's return.

Brock Lesnar will be back on Raw for the first time since Summerslam and before his huge title match this Friday. The Universal Championship Champion will be forced to defend his title against the Mexican Legend in the main event of the night. The US and tag team titles will also be on the line whereas two former Raw Women’s Champions are scheduled to face each other. Plus, several WWE Hall of Famers will be in attendance during the brand new episode of Raw.

Rey Mysterio is finally back in the title picture as he challenges Seth Rollins in a match that could steal the show. The greatest high-flyer in WWE's history will go one-on-one against The Architect and it is a much-anticipated match for the fans. Plus, this very first Universal Championship opportunity for the Mexican legend could also upend the main event of the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. (Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title)

This upcoming Monday on the season premiere of #RAW I go one on one with the Great @WWERollins for the Universal Championship. I have the utmost respect for his in-ring ability & his desire to always retain his #Tittle! Let’s do this Seth! I’m ready! pic.twitter.com/dRCXh3OHrP — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) September 27, 2019

The possibility that the marquee PPV match could be changed, had added hype to tonight's championship match, even more. However, there is no way that we will see Mysterio win the bout as the HIAC main event has already been made official via the current storyline angle. No doubt, The Master of 619 will take the champion to his limit. But in the end, it will be Rollins who will walk out as the champion and perhaps have yet another confrontation with The Fiend.

Another huge attraction for this week's RAW will be Brock Lesnar. As per the below satement on WWE.com, he will be making the very first appearance on a Monday Night show after Summerslam,

"Before The Beast goes blue, he’ll be making a stopover on the Raw season premiere. What business The Conqueror has on the red brand remains to be seen. But clearly, Brock Lesnar goes where Brock Lesnar wants, and Brock Lesnar does as he pleases when he gets there. The question might not be what he has planned for Raw’s season premiere, but who, if anybody, will be left standing once he leaves."

SmackDown’s move to Fox on Friday, October 4 will be brightened up by Lesnar who will challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship in his first SmackDown match in 15 years. Before this happens, the beast incarnate will definitely be looking forward to sending a message to the WWE Champion through a furious promo along side Paul Heyman. Or else, a superstar will 'be victimized' by The Conqueror as Heyman likes to say.

This is a match I’ve been looking forward 2 my entire life. The fact that I’m wrestling 1/2 of the Tag Champs on the #RAW Season Premiere against @AlexaBliss_WWE in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6days out from #HIAC & @BeckyLynchWWE I’ll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/p7yTusEFJ2 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 26, 2019

Before Sasha Banks competes in the Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell, she's been treating Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross as her punching bag for the past couple of weeks. An injured Bliss will seek retribution on Raw as she gets to go one-on-one with Banks.

And, since Bliss is the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion, it is unlikely that she will digest a pinfall loss in the match which is built on personal bad blood. So Becky Lynch might interfere to seek revenge from last week's SmackDown and cause a DQ end to the match.

The Season Premiere of #Raw requires some of the biggest names in our indsutry. @RicFlairNatrBoy, @Hulkhogan, and the most MUST SEE SUPERSTAR on the MOST MUST SEE TALK SHOW in @WWE history .. MIZ TV. See ya Monday 8/7c on @usa_network It will be #Awesome pic.twitter.com/lCw8rU5V4F — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 28, 2019

WWE also confirmed that a couple of Hall of Famers will grace Raw’s season premiere, tonight. Eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz will host Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair on a special edition of his signature talk show, Miz TV.

The speculation is that both Flair and Hogan will be attending Crown Jewel pay-per-view on October 31st in Saudi Arabia. So they will officially announce the same during this appearance.

The feud between Cedric Alexander and AJ Styles continues as they square off once again for the United States Championship. As per WWE.com, 'the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has a history of rising to the occasion, handing him another crack at Styles on a stage as big as the season premiere', hinting that he could pull off a shocker.

However, with The OCs standing as a shield for AJ, it's an impossible task for the young man to capture the title. The Phenomenal One is set to retain and by that will perhaps end this rivalry, once and for all, tonight.

Alongside the championship bouts for the Universal Title and the United States Title, Raw season premiere will also feature a cross-brand battle for the fate of the Raw Tag Team Championships as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defends against Heavy Machinery. The champions have just picked up the title at Clash Of Champions and will have a dominant title defense. So, this match seems to be a filler for this packed episode.