WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 6, 2021

Raw Women’s championship and 24/7 Championship will be on the line in traditional singles encounters, while a huge tag team turmoil has been added to the card to determine new contenders for the tag titles.

Two of the most physical competitors from the red brand will go to war with the United States championship opportunity on the horizon.

Plus, Women’s Tag Team Champions will be back in action after a brief hiatus on the show which is set to emanate from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Starting with the WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley has taken his status to the next level after successfully defending the belt against Goldberg at Summerslam.

The legendary superstar is still focused on the champion after the altercations went down at the PPV event. But for now, it appears that a Viper could be lurking around the WWE Title.

Lashley wanted to become a dual champion as he and Lashley challenged Team R-K-Bro for WWE Raw tag team titles, last week. Riddle pinned MVP, clean to retain but a frustrated Lashley took him out with a Spear.

Orton claimed payback with an 'RKO outta nowhere’ which was a setup for a future title match. As per Wrestling Observer, Orton vs. Lashley could happen at Extreme Rules as we wait for the confirmations from WWE.

A heated back-and-forth battle went down between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax, last week which was touted to be a shoot fight between the two. In the end, The Irresistible Force picked up an important win over The Queen after connecting with a vicious Powerbomb.

This non-title win earned the Samoan Superstar a title match opportunity. As per WWE’s announcement, Nia Jax is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for her Raw Women’s Title, tonight.

This marks the first title defense for the champion after she won the belt, her 12th title win by defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross ASH in a triple threat at Summerslam 2021.

Which team are you rolling with tomorrow night on #WWERaw?



Tag your pick below ⤵️https://t.co/5k1shTkFgQ pic.twitter.com/yFD5dLdUwl — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2021

The elite tandems from Raw will battle it out in a high-caliber Seven-Team Tag Team Turmoil Match with a championship opportunity waiting.

The winner of this all-out free-for-all melee will become the next challengers for Randy Orton and Riddle over the Raw Tag Team Championships. Teams announced for this turmoil are given below:

* AJ Styles and Omos

* The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar

* Lucha House Party – Gran Metallik and Lince Dorado

* Jinder Mahal and Veer

* T-BAR and MACE

* Mustafa Ali and Mansoor

* The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus fought it out with Damian Priest in a hard-hitting Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship, last week. The champion, Priest was able to retain against the two former friends by pinning McIntyre via clean pin-fall.

Now, the two United Kingdom natives will once again go to war against one another in a one-on-one battle which promises to be a physical battle by all means. The reward is also set as the winner will get to challenge Priest in a singles contest for the US Title at Extreme Rules 2021.

Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley used to be rivals just a couple of weeks ago but things changed drastically following Summerslam. With Charlotte Flair clinching the singles title, the duo is now eyeing the tag team belts of the female roster.

In the process, The Nightmare and the Almost Superhero will team up against Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. A win could surely earn a future title shot for the two unlikely allies from Raw.

Since the beginning of his title reign, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie has proven to be a cunning champion, in or outside the ring.

For weeks, Akira Tozawa and R-Truth have attempted to sneak up on the champion in disguise. But Reggie managed to flip out of the scene showing incredible athleticism. Now Tozawa will challenge him in a match with the title hanging on the balance.

Will Reggie’s acrobatic move come in handy when he wrestles a former Cruiserweight Champion in Tozawa?

Or will R-Truth be there to upstage the gravity-defying titleholder at ringside? We’ll get to know as WWE Raw comes up with a jam-packed episode from Miami.