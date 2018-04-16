WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 16, 2018

Apart from the shakeup process, there will be a huge singles matchupin the main event. We will also crown the second contenders for the tag team championship match which will take place on April 27th. Plus, the buildup for Greatest Royal Rumble event as well as the Backlash PPV are set to continue on tonight's WWE Raw at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (April 17) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM on the same network.

The headliner of this week’s WWE Raw will be the Superstar Shakeup that is a 'one week only’ event. Particularly on this night, we will see some superstars from Smackdown move to the flagship brand. The two prime names that may make the move are Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton.

Apart from that, Jinder Mahal is also speculated to be drafted to WWE Raw. In the women’s division, Charlotte Flair is done with most of the rivalries on Smackdown and hence she might also get onboard on the red brand. Plus, Becky Lynch is also expected to join her former partner from the 'four horsewomen’ of the WWE.

A huge match has been reserved for us at the main event of the night when Bayley meets Sasha Banks. The capacity can’t be higher in this 'friends-turned-foes’ contest. The feud has continued for weeks and now it has reached a culmination point. Probably, this will be one last showdown between them before they trade rosters.

Also, as per the updates from WWE.com, Ronda Rousey is set to suffer the consequences of the authority after she laid her hands on Stephanie McMahon, last week,

“When Stephanie attempted to “befriend” Ronda and put the WWE “machine” behind The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Rousey saw through the façade and went to work on Stephanie’s arm once again, further damaging the injured limb. The McMahons aren’t known for taking disrespect lightly, so what awaits Ronda when she enters Raw on Monday?”

In another match on WWE Raw, we will crown a second contender for the tag team titles. The newly formed team of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will face The Revival in this match. Hardy & Wyatt should pick up the win as they have just started to pick up momentum as a tag team. They will go on to face The Bar in the title match at Greatest Royal Rumble.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will continue to set up a big match at WWE Backlash and so will be the one between Seth Rollins and The Miz. The Big Dog is expected to keep the momentum as Brock Lesnar awaits him on April 27th. Also, Bobby Lashley will look forward to getting a opponent after he returned to WWE Raw, last week.