WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: April 2, 2018

All the who’s who of the WWE will be appearing to create the final hype up. A solid main event match has been declared alongside a face-off with the authority figures coming back to the show.

Plus, one last match featuring the Deadman might get finalised tonight which will keep the fans on their toes. This edition of WWE Raw will be hosted at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The live telecast of the same will happen in India on the Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat will go on air at 12, 4 and 9 PM, respectively on the same network, on Tuesday (April 3).

The excitement will be an all-time high for the fans with the final face-off being announced amongst Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The most organic storyline of recent times will witness a final buildup, tonight. In case you have forgotten what happened the last time that these men shared the ring together, here’s a sneak peek from WWE.com,

“Triple H and Stephanie are intensely competitive, and it’s clear that Rousey’s takedown of the Raw Commissioner and Kurt Angle’s excruciating Angle Lock on The Game — a move he’s all too familiar with — have only fueled their WrestleMania preparation. Given the pride at stake at WrestleMania in their Mixed Tag Team Match, what will happen when these four powerful personalities converge under the same roof on the final Raw before The Show of Shows?”

For weeks now, the former Olympians have kept the momentums by their side heading into Wrestlemania. But, the authority figures never bow down to anyone in the company. Hence, it’s clear from the quotes of WWE.com, the segment of this week’s WWE Raw will comprise of pure vengeance from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. We might get to see how much nasty they can be.

Another question that is eating up the WWE fans is that whether The Undertaker would answer the challenge of John Cena or not. As per the previous reports, this is the show where the Phenome will have to speak up about addressing the challenge laid down by the franchise player of the company. Whether he appears physically in the venue is a doubt but we would surely get a positive response from him confirming this match.

A singles match has been announced between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. No wonder they will deliver a 'blink-and-you’ll-miss’ kind of match on WWE Raw. The Miz will surely love these two ripping each other apart just six night prior to his title defence at Wrestlemania. Rollins is the favourite one to win or else The Miz’s interference is likely to make the contest, a disqualification.

We will also learn the physical condition of Roman Reigns after getting attacked by Brock Lesnar for two straight weeks. It is not likely that he would be a 100 percent heading into the Wrestlemania title match. But, we surely can expect the Big Dog on WWE Raw since he is not a part-timer. Plus, Nia Jax will also try to get her hands on her opponent, Alexa Bliss.