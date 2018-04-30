WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 30, 2018

It will be interesting to see whether they get success in raising the bar for the PPV show. Braun Strowman comes into the show as the winner of the battle royal in Saudi Arabia with even bigger things in store for him on tonight’s show which will be hosted at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (May 1) from 5.30 AM IST, while later in the day the repeat will be shown on the same network at 4 and 9 PM IST.

Braun Strowman won the Greatest Royal Rumble match this past Friday night. This man is the current top face of the flagship show’s roster which is why the decision was taken to let him win the biggest-ever match in WWE history. But, it’s quite interesting that he is yet to be booked in a match at Backlash. As per WWE.com, new challenges will await him on WWE Raw,

“The Monster Among Men overcame 49 other combatants to win the first-ever 50-Man Royal Rumble Match last night at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Who will be next to face the wrath of The Monster Among Men following that historic win? We’ll find out on Raw!”

Roman Reigns failed, yet again, to win the Universal Championship match. He was this much closer to snatch the title, away but failed to do so. Well, his opportunities have passed by for the prime title right now as he will have to look forward to the next challenge in line in the form of Samoa Joe. Tonight, we expect to see him in a match or in a fired-up promo to build momentum for that match.

The Women’s Championship match from the WWE Raw division has been confirmed between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. These two will continue to grow bad blood between each other for one final time before Backlash. Furthermore, Ronda Rousey will continue her alliance with Natalya to protect the latter one and attack the heels of the female roster.

'The Era of Wokenness’ will kick off tonight on Raw as the weird team of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy will start their tag team title run. We are yet to learn about their first opponents as the champions. The same can be said for Seth Rollins, too. He retained the Intercontinental Champion and will face a new opponent at Backlash PPV. He will look forward to delivering a bold statement to his potential rival, The Miz, now a member of Smackdown.