WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 9, 2018

The Universal Championship retention was totally uncalled for and tonight we might learn what’s in store for the future along with the post-Mania feuds which will also kick-off tonight at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In India, Monday Night Raw is shown live via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (April 10) from 5.30 AM onwards while the repeat telecast will be available later in the day at 4 and 9 PM.

Brock Lesnar's retention of the Universal Champion has shocked the entire world, for sure. There’s no way that the fans wanted to see him as the champion once the 'show of shows’ was finished. From the officials perspective, this might be fine but as a fan, we never liked Roman Reigns digesting another loss. There was no point of having a one-year buildup for this particular match.

For now, it is expected that the champion will appear on tonight’s WWE Raw to receive a new opponent, probably. Names like Bobby Lashley or Samoa Joe are the ones doing the rounds to take the spot. As this is the night after Wrestlemania, a surprise which will blow the roof off the venue of WWE Raw is a must.

Now that the Wrestlemania season is over, we are set to have a WWE Draft. Most probably, it will be brought back in the form of a Superstar Shakeup. The schedule of the same should be revealed on tonight’s WWE Raw. It is expected to happen either on next week’s edition of the show from the XL Center in Hartford or at the Backlash PPV.

Speaking of Backlash, reminds us to tell you that this will be the first PPV after Wrestlemania 34 on May 6th which would be a dual branded. The buildup for the same will start from tonight. A new WWE Raw women’s champion was crowned in the form of Nia Jax. She should continue her rivalry against Alexa Bliss until the next big PPV.

The Miz is in line for a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship which should be confirmed on the show, as well. Meanwhile, the future of the WWE Raw tag team championship will also be addressed as a 10-year-old alongside Braun Strowman became the new champions. This definitely can’t be a long-term plan on the show.

Furthermore, Team Authority came up short at Wrestlemania and hence they are not expected to be seen tonight. Rather, Ronda Rousey will be there to discuss what’s next for her in the WWE. Asuka’s streak is over and it might be likely that these two might indulge in a feud soon. Also, a couple of debuts should happen from WWE NXT, as per the post-Wrestlemania season tradition.