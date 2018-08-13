WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 13, 2018

WWE Raw will have an unusual guest on the commentary table to make history to continue the women’s Evolution in the company.

The tag team championships from the WWE Raw brand will be on the line to headline the show. We also expect the final hypes around Summerslam as this episode comes live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Sony Ten 1 Network will broadcast this episode live from 5.30 AM onwards. Repeats of the show will take place at 12, 4 and 9 PM, on Tuesday (August 14).

Renee Young will make her debut as an in-ring commentator on WWE Raw. Social media has been flooded with tweets and posts congratulating the lady, who has become a path-breaker for WWE’s announce team. We guarantee that she will call things down with ease wanting us to get more of her on the flagship show.

It is quite unusual to say that a tag team championship match is the currently listed main event of WWE Raw. The B-team has won the championship from Hardy & Wyatt at Extreme Rules PPV event. They are due with their second championship defence. The Deletor of the Worlds and The Revival would bring the fight to them in a triple threat match.

Chances are unlikely that Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will pick up the WWE Raw tag team championships again. Hardy is dealing with a back concussion and might take a time-off after Summerslam. Thus, the B-Team either retains the title or drop it to the 'top guys’. This can set up a rematch over the tag team titles at this Sunday’s PPV.

Ronda Rousey picked up her maiden win on WWE Raw, last week. She has dominated the match against Alicia Fox scaring away Alexa Bliss multiple times. But the Goddess is not afraid of her and called Rousey “nothing but an overhyped rookie.” We fear that she might have made Ronda Rousey angrier than ever which awaits consequence for her on the show.

WWE.com hinted a big change that might be looming in at Summerslam. This points out to the Universal Championship picture after Brock Lesnar decided to turn on against Paul Heyman. Check out the comments first from the official website,

“Paul Heyman seemed to hint that there might be one way Roman Reigns can defeat Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Why he stopped himself from speaking further remains a mystery. So, what was Heyman going to say? Does The Beast Incarnate have a weakness that has yet to be exploited, or is it something deeper than that?”

This is a clear hint that the much-anticipated transformation for Roman Reigns in which WWE presents him as a 'Paul Heyman Guy’. Things can’t be better for The Guy at this point of his career. There’s no update whether the beast makes an appearance on tonight’s show. But Heyman will and you bet he won’t hint about the upcoming alliance with the man that runs the yard.

Things have gone on to become harder for Seth Rollins on WWE Raw. He is on the receiving end of Ziggler-McIntyre’s beatdown on almost each of the episodes. Last week, he pointed to bring a change around him. We wonder whether it will be returning Dean Ambrose to watch her back. Also, Sasha and Bayley will continue their feud against The Riott Squad.