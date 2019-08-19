WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: August 19, 2019

Next challengers for the Universal Championship and the WWE Raw women’s championship should be declared to confirm potential main event for the upcoming show.

Plus, several fresh matches are lined up for the night with a solid main-event over the United States Championship. The Champion defends the title against the Monster among Men.

King of the Ring tournament also kicks off tonight with a couple of first-round contests. Additionally, the WWE 24/7 Champion will have to be on the run to keep the title intact on his shoulder when the show airs from the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The groundwork for this week’s marquee match was set up after what transpired during closing segments of last week’s WWE Raw. The leader of the OC, AJ Styles was about to deliver a beatdown on the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins with Gallows and Anderson backing him up. But Braun Strowman ruined the day for them by making a surprising return. An irate AJ issued a challenge to the returnee that he readily accepted as WWE.com confirmed Styles vs Strowman for the US title,

“As AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson pummeled Universal Champion Seth Rollins during Raw’s Champion vs. Champion main event, Braun Strowman joined frequent O.C. foe Ricochet in helping The Beastslayer even the odds, sending a powerful message to The Phenomenal One and his cruel cohorts. In a WWE.com interview following the physical altercation with The Monster Among Men, Styles challenged Strowman to a match next week, where the United States Title will be on the line. Strowman accepted the challenge via Twitter.”

Do you have strength in numbers if I’m bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp https://t.co/ADPjCJczR8 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, the reports suggest that Braun Strowman will be the next in line for the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. These two are likely to collide at Clash of Champions over the prime title. So, we guess Rollins will also be involved during tonight’s US title match to start the next PPV feud.

The OCs will try to beat up Strowman using their number-games when Rollins should make the save to return the favor for the monster. This, in turn, should plant the seeds for the next Universal title match.

Sasha Banks made a shocking return on last week’s WWE Raw to take the internet by storm. Fans wanted to see her in a heel-avatar for a long time that finally became a reality. Plus, a vicious attack followed on the WWE Raw women’s champion, Becky Lynch indicating that a heated feud is waiting around Clash of Champions. The Man has already called Sasha out seeking redemption as we expect an all-out brawl on tonight’s show. This is bound to set up the next women’s title match between the two of them.

King of the Ring tournament will also begin from tonight bringing back an enriched tradition. After a hiatus of almost four years, the knockout style tourney has returned to crown the next King. The first round starts with two fresh matchups as confirmed by WWE.com. In the first one, Samoa Joe squares off against Cesaro which should be a physical bout by all means. Cedric Alexander takes on Sami Zayn in the second match that should also be an exciting contest featuring two highly energetic athletics.

Plus, the WWE 24/7 Championship should be bringing numerous hilarious moments throughout the show giving us the weekly dose of entertainment. Elias is the current champion who should be on the run courtesy of Drake Maverick who’s pulling down all the stops to win back the title. Could he become the next title-holder or R-Truth will steal it, once again leaving him in a high-and-dry state? We will get the answer when the show airs, tonight from St. Paul.