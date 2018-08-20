WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 20, 2018

We will get to know what is in store for them when WWE Raw comes live, tonight. Plus, there will be buildups for the Hell in a Cell PPV in September on tonight’s episode hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Sony Ten 1 will telecast Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (August 21) from 5.30 AM onwards with the repeat later in the day at 12, 4 and 9 PM.

Roman Reigns finally managed to do the unthinkable by pinning Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship. This is the first time that he will carry the red-strapped title into his yard. The crowd might not be happy with it, but he is expected to have a strong title run with it and now the question remains who will be the next contender for him.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman is certainly fuming after what happened at Summerslam where he received a beatdown from the beast incarnate and might vent out his frustrations on the new champion. Even the Money in the Bank cash-in could happen on WWE Raw, tonight. This could cut the coronation for Roman Reigns short.

Plus, Ronda Rousey won the WWE Raw women’s championship in style from Alexa Bliss. It was pretty much expected at Summerslam. This will help the officials to add hype to the upcoming Evolution PPV in the month of October. For now, the new champion might have to continue her feud against Alexa Bliss as indicated by WWE.com,

“Ronda Rousey added to her already incredible legacy by making Alexa Bliss tap out in dominant fashion, claiming the Raw Women’s Championship last night at SummerSlam. How will the landscape on Raw change with The Baddest Woman on the Planet at the top of the mountain? And will The Goddess of WWE dare to come back in search of her sixth Women’s Championship?”

The Intercontinental Championship changing hands also made the fans really happy at Summerslam. Seth Rollins won getting an assist from his partner, Dean Ambrose. The feud against Ziggler and McIntyre is still not over, though. There will be a set up for a tag team match at Hell in a Cell. Rollins and Ambrose would team up against Ziggler and McIntyre in the upcoming PPV.

It might be hard to digest but The B-team managed to retain their WWE Raw women’s championship at Summerslam. The question remains will The Revival challenge them one more time. Or a team like Authors of Pain will enter the picture to snatch the title from them. Also, the return of The Demon signaled big things for Finn Balor. We will see who is going to be his next opponent.

There’s a spoiler alert for the fans who can expect multiple debuts on WWE Raw, tonight. Names like Shayna Baszler, Adam Cole, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano have the chances to show up to heat up the scene.