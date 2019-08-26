WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: August 26, 2019

WWE Raw will have a celebration thrown tonight for the new tag team champions that is likely to set up the main event for Clash of Champions. King of the Ring tournament continues with two more first-round matches that is bound to produce some incredible actions.

Also, the Smackdown women's champion will make a rare appearance for a singles contest on the show that emanates from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Last week's edition of WWE Raw ended on a surprising note where Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins defeated The OCs to become new tag team champions. They are reportedly on a warpath as Clash of Champions looms in. But this sudden partnership makes things interesting which leads to a celebration, tonight. But WWE.com suggests tensions must be running high around them,

"Although Braun Strowman clearly has his eyes locked on Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship, The Monster Among Men and The Beastslayer proved to be a strong team past Monday night on Raw, conquering Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to become Raw Tag Team Champions despite the attempted intervention of United States Champion AJ Styles. What’s next for this strange-but-successful pairing, and how will The O.C. respond to their defeat?"

We assume the celebration on WWE Raw will not go down well between Rollins and Strowman that in turn will plant the seeds for Clash of Champions main event. A fallout must be around where the Monster Among Men will turn his attention to his tag team partner and thereby the red-strapped belt to announce the first title defense for the Architect after winning the belt at Summerslam.

WWE’s resident superhero goes one-on-one with the savage Scotsman as the first round of the King of the Ring tournament continues. This will be another fresh matchup on WWE Raw where Ricochet will compete against Drew McIntyre. A high-flyer meets a furious striker in the contest that is bound to produce a slobber-knocker contest. In the end, McIntyre should be standing tall since he is the most favorite to win the whole tournament.

In the other first-round King of the Ring match, The Miz takes on Baron Corbin which is a first-time matchup on WWE Raw too. The A-lister stands the chance to win this one since he is a veteran star who should get the opportunity to win this prestigious series and add another accolade to his resume. Corbin does not have any momentum on his side at this point since he was off TV for sometime. So unless WWE uses Miz as a jobber, he will advance to the second round.

Sasha Banks is back on WWE Raw with a vengeance to re-establish her 'bad girl' persona. Over the past couple of weeks, the ruthless attacks on Natalya and Becky Lynch have proven the same. The Raw women's champion has promised to get her hands on Banks which is due, yet.

Will she finally be able to do so forcing the returnee to back out? Or The Boss will continue showing dominance? Whatever happens next, it must be a setup for the next WWE Raw women's championship match at Clash of Champions.

Alongside this angle from the female division, the Smackdown women's champion, Bayley will also make a rare appearance on WWE Raw, tonight. She invaded “A Moment of Bliss” on Smackdown LIVE to knock Charlotte Flair off her pedestal and onto her backside.

Following that interruption, Alexa Bliss’ best friend and one-half of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nikki Cross aims to seek payback when she battles Bayley one-on-one on Raw. With Bliss standing on her corner, it's a no-brainer that Cross will have the upper-hand heading into the match.