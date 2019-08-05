WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: August 5, 2019

Brock Lesnar is confirmed to appear on WWE Raw to be the headliner as he prepares to defend his Universal Title at Summerslam. The women's champion is also set for a championship defence but prior to that, she'd have to respond to a challenge issued by her opponent. Plus, we expect some hilarious segments with WWE's first-ever pregnant champion who graces the show that takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

WWE announced the presence of the 'reigning, defending, undisputed, Universal Heavyweight Champion of the world' on tonight's episode of WWE Raw since he is a must-see on go-home shows for any 'big-four' PPVs.

The tradition remains as he must be in a delightful mood after conquering Seth Rollins, last week. It was a disturbing attack that landed the number one contender straight into hospital. WWE.com questioned whether he is in a state to appear on the show,

"Rollins underwent a series of evaluations at a local medical facility but refused to disclose any details regarding his medical condition to WWE Digital. As such, and given Rollins’ silence since that night, it remains to be seen what kind of damage The Beast Incarnate doled out to his SummerSlam challenger. Lesnar will be in the house for the final Raw before SummerSlam. Will The Kingslayer also make an appearance?"

The answer should definitely be a big Yes as Summerslam buildup will be incomplete without 'The Architect'. He has already started appearing on WWE Live Events with taped ribs and foul mood that has vengeance written all over it. We expect him to show up tonight and go straight after the beast and give back the due from last week as much as possible. This will be the only way that the Beast-Slayer can gain back momentums in his corner before the scheduled title match.

An interesting angle took place on Smackdown featuring Roman Reigns where a mystery name tried to bury him under a set of steel structures. WWE Interviewer Kayla Braxton screamed out to send him out of the harm's way and thereby saving him. WWE.com provided the latest update on him stating the following,

"In the closing moments of Tuesday night’s SmackDown LIVE, improperly secured lighting equipment nearly crushed Roman Reigns, and although an investigation determined that the near-catastrophe was caused by forklift driver error, speculation abounds that someone was specifically targeting The Big Dog. If that’s the case, who could have been responsible?"

Rumours are running rampant all over the internet as to find out who could be the mystery attacker on Smackdown. Names like Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre or Shane McMahon are quite predictable in this context considering the recent history. But spoilers are out that it was Daniel Bryan who might have committed the crime so to set up a match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam. We'd find out on WWE Raw if that's true or not.

WWE Raw women's championship match is confirmed where Becky Lynch defends against Natalya at Summerslam. Last week, it was the challenger who attacked the champion and talked garbage about her before issuing a challenge. Her demand is to convert the title match into a Submission Match. So tonight, we expect Becky to accept the challenge and confirm that it will be a battle between The Sharpshooter and Dis-Arm-Her.

The OCs are on top of their game, as of right now as all three of them are possessing golds. AJ Styles is the United States Champion whereas Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson captured WWE Raw Tag Team Titles, last week. Ricochet will be challenging Styles at Summerslam for the mid-card title who is the only one looking forward to intercepting their momentums. With number-games not in his side, it's highly doubtful whether he gets success in doing so.

Maria Kanellis made history in quite a unique way by becoming the first-ever pregnant champion. With a baby insider her, nobody on the roster would try to pin her for the 24/7 Championship. So does this mean that she will remain the champion for the time being? We may get a hint on the same when WWE Raw airs tonight from Pittsburgh for the final time before Summerslam.