WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: December 10, 2018

The anticipation of Braun Strowman's comeback will be the focal point of WWE Raw. Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins rivalry will continue alongside a pre-TLC conference for the women's championship. This edition of the show will emanate from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. Sony Ten 1 Network will broadcast the show from 6.30 AM onwards with the repeat at 12 PM.

The potential main event of WWE TLC is in jeopardy due to the injury of Braun Strowman. As per the reports of cagesideseats.com, the behemoth is out of the PPV event. If this is true then Baron Corbin should receive a new opponent. Bray Wyatt is the most speculated name in this context. Or else, the Monster among Men will make a triumphant return to bulldoze over the acting GM.

Updates from WWE suggest that Dean Ambrose will have another confrontation with Seth Rollins on WWE Raw. For weeks, the Lunatic Fringe has kept his dominance over his former Shield buddy. We hope the norm to change for tonight. Or else, the buildup for Intercontinental Championship match at WWE TLC will become completely one-sided.

A Tables Match has been made official for this Sunday between Natalya and Ruby Riott. The captain of the heel team has gained full control over the Queen of Harts using the number's advantage. Last week, she put Nattie through a table to hut her bad. The question remains whether the veteran can come back strong with the help of her friend, Ronda Rousey.

Speaking of the champion, she will be present in a pre-TLC conference. Alexa Bliss is the in-charge of the WWE Raw women's division who decided to host this particular segment. It will feature a confrontation between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax. The verbal segment is likely to go physical, as the heel Nia will try to hurt Rousey badly just six days prior to WWE TLC.

Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor will continue to heat up the feud between them for TLC. Last week, Balor got the victim of a post-match attack from the Scottish Psychopath. We expect him to fire back at the bonafide heel by any means. Dolph Ziggler could come out handy being his partner-in-crime. He had a fallout with McIntyre last week to end the partnership.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable lost an opportunity to capture the WWE Raw tag team championship against AOP via partiality from the acting GM, Baron Corbin. It is likely that the feud will continue between the two tag teams through TLC. Most probably, they will receive a match at the PPV kick-off show over the tag team titles. Also, Heath Slater will start his tenure in the WWE as a referee. Corbin appointed him in this position even after retaining his spot on WWE Raw.