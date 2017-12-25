WWE Monday Night Raw Preview & Schedule: December 25, 2017

Bengaluru, Dec 25: This will be the first time that WWE is hosting the televised edition of Monday Night Raw on an evening of Christmas. The first hour of the show will remain commercial free as per the updates from the official website. Two of the franchise players of the company will be returning to the show to make it worth a watch.

Furthermore, there will a follow-up stored on WWE Raw after the historic announcement of the women’s Royal Rumble match. Tonight’s episode will be hosted at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The live streaming will be available in India on the Ten 1 Network from 6.30 AM onwards whereas the repeat will go on air at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow. (December 26)

The Christmas edition of WWE Raw is being headlined by the returning John Cena who is expected to show up with merrier news for the fans as well as boosting up the ratings for the Holiday night. According to WWE.com,

“Free agent John Cena returns to WWE for the first time since Survivor Series on a LIVE Christmas Raw. How will The Cenation Leader deal with Team Red’s most notorious Grinches? Don’t miss any of the holiday action as Raw airs commercial-free for the first hour, beginning at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

NEXT WEEK: @JohnCena RETURNS to Monday Night #RAW LIVE on Christmas night in Chicago! 🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/aVQWaxYS8N — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2017





It is to be noted that the other franchise, Roman Reigns will also be back on the show after a hiatus from last week. This also indicates that the Intercontinental Championship open challenge will be back, tonight.

So, it is expected that John Cena is the most likely one to answer the challenge thrown by the Big Dog to set up a rematch from the No Mercy PPV over the IC title. Also, Reigns will seek redemption against The Bar, Sheamus & Cesaro for hurting Dean Ambrose, last week.

The spotlight was on the women’s division following the path-breaking announcement from last week where Stephanie McMahon confirmed the Royal Rumble match for them. We will be seeing fallouts from the big news, this week. Plus, the women from the Raw roster will try to pick up some momentums heading into the historic match. We can also expect a couple of names to be declared into the match, as well.

Same can be said for the Men’s Rumble match, as well. Elias is the only name who officially entered the prestigious match, till date. It is likely that more names will try to throw themselves into the mix.

Kane and Braun Strowman got opportunities to grab the Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble. Hence, both of them will try to close 2017 on a bigger not to keep the momentum by their side. Also, Woken Matt Hardy is likely to give a treat to the fans by appearing live in front of the attendance on WWE Raw, for the first time.