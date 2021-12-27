WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 27, 2021

The card is stacked given that a wedding ceremony is being advertised to be the headliner alongside a title match. Main-eventers like Randy Orton and AJ Styles are also set to feature in separate singles contests but there could be changes on the actual card due to COVID when Raw emanates from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.





Breaking news from the ongoing live tour of WWE is that Seth Rollins tested positive with COVID-19 and he could be taken out of the WWE Championship match at Day 1 PPV.

The WWE Champion himself missed last night’s MSG house show in New York. In case, he himself is dealing with COVID then the currently scheduled Fatal-4-Way could be indefinitely postponed. We expect updates on the PPV title match on Raw.





The most must-see wedding in WWE history is being advertised as the headliner of the December 27 episode where The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows.After upstaging the WWE Hall of Famer Edge, last week, the IT couple of the WWE is in a celebratory mood and they plan on scattering the holiday vibes with a wedding segment.Originally, Miz and Maryse tied the knot in The Bahamas on February 20, 2014, and they have two children from the marriage. This re-wedding will be a kayfabe one to heat up the ongoing feud with Edge that is set to culminate in a singles contest at WWE Day 1.At present, Miz vs. Edge remains the line-up for the PPV but rumours are high that Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will also get involved in the feud since Miz’s better half Maryse is also heavily featuring the program. If Phoenix does show up then we assume, the announced match could turn into a mixed tag team match.

One-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton is scheduled to compete against Otis. This will be a continuation of the feud between team RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.

Otis and Chad Gable recently stepped forward to the RAW Tag Team Titles but Gable digested a loss at the hands of Orton, last week. The Viper also wanted to execute the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, RKO on Otis after the match bell.



Stunning the veteran, the former Heavy Machinery guy just pushed him back on three separate occasions and thereby ducking the RKO. Could Orton finally strike one against the big man? We’ll find out on Raw.





Dolph Ziggler is the new number-one contender to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Last week, Ziggler defeated the Priest non-title Championship Contender’s match.Robert Roode interfered to ensure his tag team partner’s win as the champion got counted out. Now, The Show-Off will get his shot at the mid-card title in another one-on-one affair against The Archer of Infamy.Speaking of Orton, his next championship defence with Riddle at Day 1 is up in the air. The inaugural RK-Bro-Nament kicked off a couple of weeks ago to determine the new number-one contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions.The finale of that tournament was announced in the form of The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios. But that match is not being promoted for tonight’s episode and we believe there could be some COVID-19 issues, prohibiting this match from happening.Austin Theory was inching closer to achieving a major win over Finn Balor on last week’s Raw but he made the same mistake of trying to document his pin attempt over his opponent with a selfie. Balor would easily proceed to hit a match-ending Coup de Grace after that slight delay.Thanks to WWE Chairman & CEO, Mr McMahon, though, Theory will get another attempt in upstaging the former Universal Champion as they meet in a rematch. If the newbie can dazzle The Prince, he would probably get a title shot since McMahon sees him as a future WWE Champion.In a surprising set of incidents, The Miz declared on Miz TV that Omos had issues with his tag team partner AJ Styles. Proving it right, the powerful tandem was unable to overcome the Mysterios as Omos refused to tag in and turned on his partner.An irate Styles ended up calling his Personal Colossus a "piece of trash" and got involved in a physical brawl. Omos countered The Phenomenal One’s attack by hoisting him up in the air and then planting him in the canvas with a slam.Omos made it clear that the next time he sees Styles, will be in a match. Per the reports, this is just the beginning of a lengthy feud as WWE has big plans with these two superstars for weeks to follow.In the meantime, WWE Universe should brace themselves for the first high-octane showdown between Styles and Omos which is officially added to the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw for WWE Day 1.