WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: December 9, 2019

Meanwhile, the headliner for WWE Raw will be a mid-card title match featuring Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. An exceptional live divorce segment will also go down as Lana seeks separation from Rusev. Also, we expect the return of WWE RAW Women's Champion to the scene to announce a historic matchup at TLC. These and more should be on the card when the show airs tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Two of the most veteran and high-flying superstars of WWE RAW will lock horns on tonight to reproduce a dream match from two weeks ago. AJ Styles will challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship which appears to be the first title defence for the champion. It was Randy Orton who nailed an RKO on Styles to assist Mysterio on winning the US title. WWE.com predicted that he should be nearby when tonight's match happens,

"Mysterio has been on something of a tear since his son Dominik convinced him not to retire a few months ago; the odd loss aside, he’s been a near-constant source of dominance ever since.

And, of course, there’s always the threat of Orton still lurking on the periphery — though given that The O.C. has never had a problem interfering on Styles’ behalf, we can probably place things on something of an even keel in the outside interference department. In that case, Monday’s stage is set as simple as possible: Mysterio vs. Styles. May the best man win.”

At this point, Orton and Styles are in the middle of a feud to culminate in a matchup at WWE TLC. So the expectation is that Orton could show up when Styles' buddies, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will try to interfere in the match. This will eventually lead up to disqualification to the title matchup but confirm a mouth-watering Styles vs. Orton bout, perhaps with a stipulation.

The major attraction for tonight's WWE Raw is going to be Rusev and Lana calling it a quit to their marriage in front of the whole world. The courtroom drama will be presented live in the form of a divorce segment as confirmed by WWE.com,

“It’s finally happening, people. After weeks of psychological warfare, marital strife, extraneous make-out sessions, restraining orders and arrests, Rusev and Lana will finally divorce on this week’s Raw.

On paper (so to speak), this should be a net positive for both: Now, Lana is free to cavort with Bobby Lashley as much as she likes, while Rusev can start his own life anew free from his less-than-blessed union. Theoretically, this could all go down smoothly and without incident. But nothing has been quite so simple with these two for a time now. Strap in and get ready.”

.@RusevBUL and @LanaWWE are set to officially divorce on #RAW tomorrow night, but how smoothly will things go?https://t.co/UUjSYOQqNh — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2019

This one will also help to build the much-anticipated contest between Bobby Lashley and Rusev that never happened, to date. They are currently locked in, to square off at TLC with a stipulated environment. As for the divorce process, it should end in utter chaos, going by the history of Monday Night Raw. Will Rusev be standing tall by the end of the night or Lashley will find a way to seek retribution after suffering consecutive attacks?

Bad luck for Charlotte Flair continues on WWE Raw as she is digesting numerous beatdowns at the hands of Asuka and Kairi Sane, regularly. She desperately needs a backup who should resurface tonight after a brief hiatus of two weeks. Becky Lynch is the concerned person here who should make her return to the scene to save her former buddy to officially announce the women's tag team TLC title match on Sunday's PPV.

Another huge matchup should be confirmed on WWE Raw featuring Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. WWE has been holding down the heel-turn of Rollins to keep the audience in a curious position and get them invested into the angle. There's no concrete update either whether Rollins has to do anything with the relentless attack suffered by Owens at the hands of AOP. WWE may not want to let the mystery solved tonight but a match between The Architect and The Prizefighter should get booked.