WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 1, 2018

Bengaluru, January 1: It will be the first-time ever that WWE Raw will be hosted live on the very first day of the year and WWE would like to kick things off for 2018 in a huge way.

To add hype to the show, Brock Lesnar’s return has been confirmed and a huge title match has also been added to the card by the general manager in a special capacity.

In addition, there will be a Cruiserweight Championship match in-store, as well in the packed edition of WWE Raw which will be hosted at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The live streaming will be available in India via Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (January 2) from 6.30 AM onwards, while the repeat telecast will be aired at 4 PM and 9 PM the same day (January 2) on the same network.

Whenever the beast incarnate is back onboard it’s a must-see situation for the WWE Universe. This time around, he is not happy with the announcement of his next title defense which will be against not one but two monstrous opponents at Royal Rumble. We can expect somee WWE superstars to be victims to his wrath as WWE continues to add hype on his come back,

“It was in this very building that Lesnar returned to WWE back in 2012, obliterating John Cena with an F-5 that set the dominant tone for the rest of his career to date. As The Beast prepares to defend his title against Braun Strowman and Kane at the Royal Rumble event on Sunday, Jan. 28, will another Superstar face his fury in this building on Raw?”

Kurt Angle confirmed that Roman Reigns will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Samoa Joe on tonight’s WWE Raw with an added stipulation that if Reigns get disqualified, he will lose the title.

The million-dollar question is will the champion be able to control his aggression heading into the contest especially after the bad blood with Joe. With Wrestlemania season approaching, it’s evident that Roman Reigns will enter the main event picture. Hence, it will not be a surprise if The Big Dog loses the title, tonight.

As reported earlier, Paige was injured in a house show on December 27th and was removed from all the upcoming WWE Raw live events as a precautionary measure. Hopefully, she is okay and can make an appearance on the flagship show to continue the momentum for her team, the Absolution. Also, we expect to hear about more names added to the Royal Rumble match from the female division.

The second title match of WWE Raw will be contested between Enzo Amore and Cedric Alexander. It is not likely that Enzo will lose the title, this early to Cedric who has zero support from the crowd. Also, it will be interesting to see whether Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan can continue as a tag team after winning the titles, last week.