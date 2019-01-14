WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: January 14, 2019

Tonight, the bookers will have to rely on the regular roster members only. Three of them will feature in a triple threat Intercontinental Championship match that should be the main event of the night.

Additionally, Ronda Rousey will team up with Sasha Banks for the first time ever on WWE Raw in a tag team bout. Also, John Cena is being advertised to appear and this might be an added attraction. Less than two weeks away from Royal Rumble, WWE's flagship show comes live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Sony Ten 1 will broadcast it from 6.30 AM onwards with a repeat at 12, 4 and 9 PM, tomorrow (January 15).

The headliner of tonight's episode will be a championship match among three prime competitors of WWE Raw. Dean Ambrose defends the Intercontinental Championship match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at the same time. Here's the confirmation from WWE.com,

“This coming Monday on Raw, Rollins will once again have a chance to reclaim Team Red’s workhorse title, but he’ll need to battle both Ambrose and Lashley in a Triple Threat Match. Who will walk into the WWE Royal Rumble event as Intercontinental Champion?”

Seth Rollins received an IC title opportunity last week which got ruined due to Lashley's interference. The All Mighty delivered a beatdown that The Architect has surely not forgotten. Tonight, he looks for revenge that might cost the title opportunity for him.

At this point, Rollins is focused to go into the Universal Championship picture at Wrestlemania. There's no way that he is going back to the mid-card title picture, again by becoming the new IC Champion.

For the first time ever, WWE Raw women's champion will team up with The Legit Boss forming a dream team. They will compete in a tag match against Nia Jax and Tamina. Technically, Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks are the clear favourites to become the winners of this match. But we need to remember that these two are actually going to take on each other at Royal Rumble over the title. This can create a fallout between the two of them heading into the title match that in turn will help to build up the feud.

WWE Raw tag team championships were on the line on last week's WWE Raw. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defended against The Revival successfully in controversial fashion. Dawson's feet were clearly on the ropes that the referee could not spot. The misfortune continues for The Revival building some automatic sympathy for them. So a rematch should be on their way in the due course that should be let known on tonight's episode.

John Cena's sporadic appearances on WWE Raw have become a must-see, these days. We expect another fresh segment featuring him with a regular roster member to hype up the Royal Rumble match. Speaking of this, we might get a couple of names added to the battle royal. Also, Elias will continue feuding with Baron Corbin seeking redemption from last week's loss.