WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 15, 2018

Bengaluru, January 15: With the 25th anniversary just around the corner, all atention turn towards WWE Monday Night Raw and tonight will be the penultimate edition of the flagship show where we expect to get some big updates for next week's show.

However, this event will also be no less with the first-ever contest between two strong female forces in the main event of the show. Plus, The Big Dog will be out for his revenge after the ambush by his bitter rival, last week.

All this will go down at the AT&T Center and San Antonio, Texas.

The live telecast in India starts at 6.30 AM via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (January 16), while the repeat will follow at 4 PM and 9 PM on the same network later that day.

As per the announcement from the general manager, last week, we will witness Asuka face Nia Jax in an earth-shattering match. Although these two has crossed paths during their days at NXT, this is the first time the pair meet on the main roster.

WWE.com has added hype to the match with the following post,

“After Nia Jax brutally ambushed her this past Monday night, Asuka will have a chance at redemption against the juggernaut, live on Raw. Can The Empress of Tomorrow keep her undefeated streak alive going into the first-ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.”

It will be interesting to see how the creative will book this match as both these ladies have received strong booking on the flagship show. Hence, it’s tough to decide a winner.

However, since Asuka’s streak should be intact going into Royal Rumble, either she would pick up the win or else it will be disqualified with interference from Alexa Bliss.

There are some speculations on Paige’s WWE career on the internet recently. Tonight, we might get some update on it and her involvement on the show will be good indication if she is participating in the Rumble or not.

Last week, Brock Lesnar and Kane were taken out by the massive force known as Braun Strowman. In the storyline perspective, both of them are expected to miss tonight's show. Meanwhile, the monster among men will continue the carnage by destroying another superstar, as per hints from the official website.

Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by The Miz to close last week’s WWE Raw and he will have to wait till next week to get his hands on Miz when the title match finally happens. Tonight, the GM is expected to announce a six-man tag team match where the members of The Miztourage will face Reigns, Jordan and Rollins.

This will set the tone for the championship match on WWE Raw 25th anniversary. Plus, this will also test Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan’s tag team who are having problems getting along as a team.