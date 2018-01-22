WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 22, 2018

Bengaluru, January 22: The WWE's longest running episodic TV show reaches a milestone tonight as Superstars from the mordern era and yesteryear are set to make it one helluva event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the original home of Monday Night Raw, Manhattan Center in New York City.

WWE has been promoting this episode of WWE Raw as the one of the biggest history. This will be a commemoration of the 25th anniversary for the longest running weekly television show in history.

Most of the biggest names in the company from present or past are set to appear to make it an extravaganza. Also, the final hype up for 31st annual Royal Rumble will also be made on the show.

Additionally, a huge match between Roman Reigns and The Miz will happen for the Intercontinental Championship as well tonight. And for the first time ever the show will be co-hosted in two venues, Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the original home of Monday Night Raw, Manhattan Center in New York City.

In India, the live telecast will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (January 23) from 6.30 AM onwards, while later in the day, the repeat will be aired on the same network at 4 PM and 9 PM.

The night will see a number of legendary superstars’ return which is an exciting news for the WWE fans. Just thinking of the fact that names like The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels will all be under one roof gives us goosebumps. Plus, the much-anticipated question of Undertaker’s future should also be answered.

Check out the updates from WWE.com to hype up the night,

“Attitude Era standard-bearer and WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is making his return to Monday night’s hottest show, and he’s not coming alone. The Texas Rattlesnake will be joined by former champions and iconic competitors from all eras of Raw, including D-Generation X, Chris Jericho, JBL & Ron Simmons, Scott Hall, Torrie Wilson, The Bella Twins and the list goes on.”

Speaking of legends making their returns, brings us to the names from the women’s division, as well. With just six days remaining for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match, WWE is bringing back plenty of former women’s champions.

The supposed reason for their invites is to add hype to the historical occasion. However, we can’t wipe out the possibilities of some of them officially enrolling their names for the prestigious battle royal.

Apart from them, most of the big names from the Smackdown Live brand will also be present on the show alongside the authority figures. The marquee player John Cena is also set to return to build up to the Royal Rumble match.

The main event of the night will see Roman Reigns take on The Miz for the IC title which is set to continue the long-going bad blood between the pair. The reigning champion will surely be glad to get his hands on the Hollywood star. However, as the Wrestlemania season is approching, he is expected to move on to the Universal title scenario and might end up losing the IC title to Miz.

Also, Brock Lesnar and Kane will return after a week’s hiatus following the mostrous attack by Braun Strowman, two weeks ago. This time around, we expect to see all hell to break loose en route to the chaotic triple threat Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble.