WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: January 31, 2022

Bengaluru, January 31: Royal Rumble 2022 took the WWE Universe through a roller coaster ride and thereby kicked off the Road to Wrestlemania 38 in style. Now, WWE Raw is set to bring the fallouts from the bygone extravaganza that in turn will kick-start builds for the next premium live event, Elimination Chamber.
Both the Rumble match winners will be there on Raw to speak out their minds about their Wrestlemania matches. Plus, the new WWE Champion will also be there to usher in the All-Mighty Era on the show that takes place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Brock Lesnar didn’t take the loss against the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, lightly as he inserted himself right back into the title picture by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in dominant fashion.
Now,
WWE.com
has
confirmed
that
Lesnar
will
be
present,
live
on
Raw
since
he
has
a
big
decision
to
make.
In
the
published
article,
it
was
noted
that
The
Beast
Incarnate
will
let
his
plan
know
on
who
he
wants
to
challenge
at
The
Grandest
Stage
of
Them
All.
It was a rollercoaster night for @BrockLesnar, but after losing his WWE Championship and winning the #RoyalRumble, The Beast is back on #WWERaw to decide who he will challenge at #Wrestlemania.https://t.co/aR4SuNrFfy— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
Join @The305MVP and @fightbobby as they usher in The All Mighty Era once again tomorrow night on #WWERaw.https://t.co/qkBoKiZKWD— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
The
process
of
crowning
the
Wrestlemania
challenger
for
Lashley
should
also
be
revealed
on
Raw.
As
per
the
reports
of
WrestleVotes,
WWE
officials
are
yet
to
make
that
decision
and
it’s
likely
that
the
upcoming
Elimination
Chamber
match
will
decide
the
next
number-one
contender
for
the
WWE
Championship.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back on the Red Brand for the first time in nearly three years!— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
Hear what @RondaRousey will have to say following her epic #RoyalRumble victory tomorrow night! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9DBSgNCpQe
Is Big Time Becks indeed on her way to a collision course with the only female UFC Hall of Famer? We’ll find out the answer when Raw delivers the post-Rumble edition from Cincinnati.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.