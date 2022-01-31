WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: January 31, 2022

Both the Rumble match winners will be there on Raw to speak out their minds about their Wrestlemania matches. Plus, the new WWE Champion will also be there to usher in the All-Mighty Era on the show that takes place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Brock Lesnar didn’t take the loss against the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, lightly as he inserted himself right back into the title picture by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in dominant fashion.

Entering the melee at the final spot, Lesnar claimed the final five eliminations to clinch the second Rumble victory of his WWE career. With that, he has now also solidified his headliner spot for Wrestlemania 38.

Now, WWE.com has confirmed that Lesnar will be present, live on Raw since he has a big decision to make. In the published article, it was noted that The Beast Incarnate will let his plan know on who he wants to challenge at The Grandest Stage of Them All.





It was a rollercoaster night for @BrockLesnar, but after losing his WWE Championship and winning the #RoyalRumble, The Beast is back on #WWERaw to decide who he will challenge at #Wrestlemania.https://t.co/aR4SuNrFfy — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

Join @The305MVP and @fightbobby as they usher in The All Mighty Era once again tomorrow night on #WWERaw.https://t.co/qkBoKiZKWD — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

Speaking of this, the situation obviously leads us to the expected Wrestlemania match between Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns that has been in the making for the past couple of months.The build was further continued at Royal Rumble 2022 as Roman Reigns cost Lesnar the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley. With the referee down for the count, The Tribal Chief hit the ring and speared Lesnar.Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman then handed Reigns the WWE Championship, which was used to smash across the head of Lesnar. All Lashley had to do was to crawl on top of Lesnar for the cover as a new referee counted 1-2-3 for the title change to happen.With that win, Bobby Lashley is a two-time WWE Champion, and it means The All-Mighty Era is back on Raw, starting from this week. MVP will join him as they are set to make a statement to the WWE Universe after pinning The Beast Incarnate.

The process of crowning the Wrestlemania challenger for Lashley should also be revealed on Raw. As per the reports of WrestleVotes, WWE officials are yet to make that decision and it’s likely that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will decide the next number-one contender for the WWE Championship.





The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back on the Red Brand for the first time in nearly three years!



Hear what @RondaRousey will have to say following her epic #RoyalRumble victory tomorrow night! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9DBSgNCpQe — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back in the WWE and she’s heading to WrestleMania. Entering the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on this past Saturday night at the number-28 spot, Ronda Rousey lasted over 10 minutes and threw Charlotte Flair at the end to pick her Rumble win.WWE Universe has erupted when Rousey’s theme music 'Bad Reputation’ hit The Dome in St. Louis and she made her comeback to a WWE ring for the first time in nearly three years. The reception for her is likely to be the same when she steps her foot to the red brand, tonight.WWE’s official website has confirmed her Raw return as we anticipate an announcement regarding her Wrestlemania opponent. It obviously leads us to speculate about the much-anticipated Raw Women’s Title match between Rousey and the current champion Becky Lynch.In fact, Lynch already reacted to the situation on Twitter and pointed out how she never lost the Raw Women’s Title since winning the belt from Rousey at Wrestlemania 35,“Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got [the RAW Women’s Title] and she’s doing great.”

Is Big Time Becks indeed on her way to a collision course with the only female UFC Hall of Famer? We’ll find out the answer when Raw delivers the post-Rumble edition from Cincinnati.