WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 23, 2018

The commissioner of WWE Raw is also expected to make an appearance on the show with a huge announcement. Plus, the tag team championships will also be on the line when the show.

The live telecast of Raw in India is available via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (July 24) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will aired on the same network at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM later in the day.

Stephanie McMahon is set make a return on Raw and she means all business. Her comeback has already added hype to the show as the official website informed us about a historical announcement. There are two likely options available in this regard. She is either going to introduce us to the women’s tag team division or a brand new 'all-women’ PPV event in the near future.

Apart from this, she will surely address the conflict between Constable Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle. Corbin was not happy about Kurt handing away a championship opportunity to Ronda Rousey without anyone's backing. So, McMahon is likely to continue her vendetta against Rousey and will try to ban her from the Summerslam title match.

BREAKING: Commissioner @StephMcMahon will appear LIVE this Monday on #RAW to deliver a historic announcement! — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018

Meanwhile, the WWE Raw women’s champion is likely to be the catch for this match. Ronda Rousey can’t appear on tonight’s show if she is willing to feature in the title match. So, the manipulator Bliss will surely try to provoke the Rowdy superstar about the cancellation of the match. The question is will Rousey fall to the bait?

In the main event of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns will face Bobby Lashley for the number one contender’s spot. Currently, WWE.com favour the Big Dog to win as they posted,

“With a Universal Title opportunity once more within reach, Reigns could finally turn the corner and book another dance with The Beast Incarnate.”

But the reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter say that WWE creative does not want to have the Reigns vs. Lesnar bout at Summerslam, again. Rather, it should be a triple threat bout featuring all three superstars involved. Chances are high that tonight’s contest will be disqualified which will then force Kurt Angle to sanction this triple threat match.

Hardy and Wyatt are unlikely to regain the tag team titles at this point. Rather, they might continue to have miscommunication about their loss in this title opportunity. This will set up a singles contest between them at the Summerslam PPV.

The storyline angle between Sasha Banks and Bayley will continue on WWE Raw. The popular belief is that they will have a one-on-one match at Summerslam which is pretty obvious. But in case, Stephanie McMahon announces women’s tag team title division, they will be the first in line for that. This will make them friends again, going forward.