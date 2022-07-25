WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: July 25, 2022

After almost two years, WWE Raw will visit the infamous MSG Arena with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion being the headliner. Besides, he will also participate in the night's main event match.

Legendary Rey Mysterio will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his WWE career on the same night. Also, celebrity Logan Paul will be in attendance to host a talk show when Monday Night Raw emanates from Madison Square Garden in New York City.





Just five days prior to their highly-anticipated championship defenses at SummerSlam, The Bloodline will step into the red brand for a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

The full lineup for the match stands

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Via this tag match, we can certainly expect to have a preview of what to expect at Summerslam 2022 where Roman Reigns defends his title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match and The Usos defend their tag titles against The Profits with Jeff Jarrett being the Special Guest Referee.

Roman hasn’t competed in a TV match on Raw since September 20th, 2021 edition where he teamed with The Usos to defeat The New Day, and then the team of WWE Champion Big E and The Almighty Bobby Lashley.

Roman successfully defended his title against Riddle on the June 17 episode of Smackdown. With his Team RK-Bro partner Randy Orton in an injury hiatus, Riddle has remained an ally to The Street Profits. Plus, he’s also booked in a match at Summerslam at Seth 'Freakin’ Rollins who could be lurking around on Raw.

Two decades ago, a masked Luchador named Rey Mysterio debuted on WWE TV to change the definition of high-flying wrestling. Tonight, we celebrate the legacy left by that 'biggest little man’ to have ever stepped his foot inside the squared circle.

On the night of his auspicious 20th-anniversary celebration, Rey will also be seen in action when he teams up with his son Dominik Mysterio to take on Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The father-son duo and the heel faction have been involved in a program for the past few weeks. In the latest instance of a physical altercation, Priest defeated Rey and then suckered in Dominik for a brutal attack with a chair.

As WWE pays tribute to Rey and all his accomplishments, the biggest question is whether The Ultimate Underdog can seek redemption for last week’s attack. Rumours are also swirling that WWE Hall of Famer Edge might make a surprise return to provide him back-up as he has unfinished business with Judgment Day.





The Biggest Party of the Summer has officially added a big match on the card in the form of The Miz vs. Logan Paul. With that, the latter finally receives his wish to get his hands on The Hollywood A-Lister after the betrayal at Wrestlemania 38.

Miz even tried to recruit Ciampa for an ambush on Paul during his return on last week’s Raw but that wasn’t successful. An overjoyed Paul will now put his own spin on Miz TV to convert it into a better talk show in the name of “Impaulsive TV” on Raw.

What the MMA-turned-YouTube star has to offer on his debut show? Will The Awesome One and the unpredictable Ciampa try to ruin things? We’ll have to tune in to this go-home Raw episode for Summerslam from The World’s Most Famous Arena to get the answers.