WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: July 25, 2022

Bengaluru, July 25: WWE Universe is all set to soak in the glory of professional wrestling when the longest-running weekly television program returns to its home, tonight.
After almost two years, WWE Raw will visit the infamous MSG Arena with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion being the headliner. Besides, he will also participate in the night's main event match.
Legendary
Rey
Mysterio
will
be
celebrating
the
20th
anniversary
of
his
WWE
career
on
the
same
night.
Also,
celebrity
Logan
Paul
will
be
in
attendance
to
host
a
talk
show
when
Monday
Night
Raw
emanates
from
Madison
Square
Garden
in
New
York
City.
The full lineup for the match stands
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)
Via this tag match, we can certainly expect to have a preview of what to expect at Summerslam 2022 where Roman Reigns defends his title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match and The Usos defend their tag titles against The Profits with Jeff Jarrett being the Special Guest Referee.
Roman hasn’t competed in a TV match on Raw since September 20th, 2021 edition where he teamed with The Usos to defeat The New Day, and then the team of WWE Champion Big E and The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
Roman successfully defended his title against Riddle on the June 17 episode of Smackdown. With his Team RK-Bro partner Randy Orton in an injury hiatus, Riddle has remained an ally to The Street Profits. Plus, he’s also booked in a match at Summerslam at Seth 'Freakin’ Rollins who could be lurking around on Raw.
The team of @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 take on @FinnBalor & @ArcherOfInfamy of #TheJudgmentDay tomorrow night on #WWERaw live at @TheGarden!#MonthofMysterio pic.twitter.com/7aQKHN41MM— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2022
Two decades ago, a masked Luchador named Rey Mysterio debuted on WWE TV to change the definition of high-flying wrestling. Tonight, we celebrate the legacy left by that 'biggest little man’ to have ever stepped his foot inside the squared circle.
On the night of his auspicious 20th-anniversary celebration, Rey will also be seen in action when he teams up with his son Dominik Mysterio to take on Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest.
The father-son duo and the heel faction have been involved in a program for the past few weeks. In the latest instance of a physical altercation, Priest defeated Rey and then suckered in Dominik for a brutal attack with a chair.
As
WWE
pays
tribute
to
Rey
and
all
his
accomplishments,
the
biggest
question
is
whether
The
Ultimate
Underdog
can
seek
redemption
for
last
week’s
attack.
Rumours
are
also
swirling
that
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Edge
might
make
a
surprise
return
to
provide
him
back-up
as
he
has
unfinished
business
with
Judgment
Day.
Get ready for IMPAULSIVE TV with @LoganPaul tomorrow night on #WWERaw at @TheGarden just days before the @YouTube sensation takes on @mikethemiz at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/1Vd2dszibl— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2022
Miz even tried to recruit Ciampa for an ambush on Paul during his return on last week’s Raw but that wasn’t successful. An overjoyed Paul will now put his own spin on Miz TV to convert it into a better talk show in the name of “Impaulsive TV” on Raw.
What the MMA-turned-YouTube star has to offer on his debut show? Will The Awesome One and the unpredictable Ciampa try to ruin things? We’ll have to tune in to this go-home Raw episode for Summerslam from The World’s Most Famous Arena to get the answers.
