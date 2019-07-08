WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: July 8, 2019

The power couple of the WWE, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch will be teaming up again en route to their Extreme Rules match to give us a preview of this Sunday. Roman Reigns returns tonight after a week's hiatus to feature in a tag match against the resident heel duo of WWE Raw with a mystery partner waiting for him.

Also, Rey Mysterio will make his return recuperating from his surgery that keeps the anticipation high around the show which emanates from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Mixed tag team matches have always been entertaining, going by the history of WWE. The tradition of hosting such matches have been brought back in recent times since WWE introduced a real-life couple of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch into a storyline perspective.

Tonight, they square off against Andrade and Zelina Vega in a match that was set up through social media banter. WWE.com further confirmed it via the below statements,

“One week after Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch picked up a quick victory over Mike and Maria Kanellis on Raw – a bout that also included an astonishing surprise pregnancy announcement from Maria – the Universal Champion and Raw Women’s Champion will battle Andrade and Zelina Vega on the final Raw before their Winners Take All Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team Match with Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.”

Now, it's evident that Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans will be lurking in during this match to deliver a statement towards Rollins and Lynch. They are either costing the babyface couple their match or will wait for a sneak attack after the match is over. Last week, WWE kept them apart on TV but this is the final night before Extreme Rules and we are definitely not getting a final build up without a physical brawl.

Roman Reigns is being forced to go against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, once again on WWE Raw. Thankfully for him though, the match will not be a handicapped match as a mystery partner awaits him. There's no update whether he gets to choose his partner or it will be the heels to do the job on his behalf and thereby ensuring a beatdown. However, it's confirmed via an update from WWE.com that The Undertaker can't interfere in this match for an obvious reason.

“The Scottish Psychopath and “The Best in the World” turned their tag team battle against The Undertaker and Roman Reigns into a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Extreme Rules next Sunday in Philadelphia. With that showdown looming, Reigns will have to team up with a partner of McMahon's choosing against “The Best in the World” and McIntyre on Monday's Raw, as first reported by Sports Illustrated. Plus, if The Undertaker interferes in the match, he's out of this Sunday's matchup.”

For the past couple of weeks, The Undertaker's appearances were the key reason to fend off the heel alliance of McIntyre and McMahon. This week, The Deadman can't interrupt them at least till the match in progress, courtesy of the stipulation. So expect Roman Reigns to digest another beatdown that's the only way the villains can make themselves look stronger prior to Extreme Rules.

Rumours are running rampant about Alexa Bliss and her physical condition on social media. With just six nights prior to the most extreme night of the year, The Goddess of the WWE may have been a victim of viral infection leading WWE management in troubles.

In case the doctors don't allow her to compete in her scheduled title match on this Sunday, we may get a new match lineup for the Smackdown women's championship. Nikki Cross is the most likely one to replace Bliss in the challenger's spot against the champion, Bayley.

Rey Mysterio is coming back on WWE Raw following his shoulder injury much earlier than expected. The therapeutic rehab process was successful bringing back one of the greatest of all-time in quick time as he is set to address the WWE Universe on tonight. A new storyline is likely to kick-off in this segment that could feature his son Dominic. Or else, the Master of 619 may go back in the hunt for the US Championship.

Speaking of the mid-card title, AJ Styles was unable to take it away from Ricochet on last week's main event that brought out the old version of him. The Club was back in the scene as the beat the hell out of the champion confirming Styles' heel-turn. This ensures the feud between The Phenomenal One and The One and Only must continue. So it's almost certain that WWE will officially sanction a match between them at Extreme Rules with a stipulation attached to it.

As for the other storylines, Maria Kanellis has been the headliner for the most part of last week due to her pregnancy news. Now that it's confirmed that she is expecting a second child for real, it will be interesting to see how WWE continues to use her on TV and takes forward the angle where she is not anymore on the same page with her husband.

Plus, an update should be provided on both Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman after the infamous stage explosion segment. Whether Lashley is doing okay as per social media status, Strowman has suffered a torn spleen that must keep him out of action for sometimes. So expect a WWE Raw sans the Monster among Men unless he pulls off another inhuman stunt and set up a match against The Dominator at Extreme Rules.