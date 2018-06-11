WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 11, 2018

A number of announcements have already been to hype this show-up. There will be two huge fatal-4-way matches. All the participants from the male and female division MITB ladder matches will compete in these.

Apart from that 'Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey will also be in the house. She will have one final confrontation against her opponent at MITB PPV event. All of these will be in-store for us when WWE Raw comes live tonight. The Verizon Arena in North Little Rocks, Arkansas will host the show. It comes live on the Sony Ten 1 Network at 5.30 AM with the repeat at 12, 4 and 9 PM, tomorrow (June 12).

Just six days away from the exciting MITB night, four prime superstars from WWE Raw will battle in a fatal-4-way match. The lineup stands Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode, Finn Balor vs. Braun Strowman. This match is going to be contested under no disqualification rules. So we should expect all hell to break loose during this match. Usage of ladders is a must in this blockbuster encounter.

A similar kind of matchup will happen on the show featuring the four Raw female superstars. The lineup in this contest stands Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon vs. Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss. The latterly mentioned duo suffered leg injuries last week. There were speculations regarding their status.

But WWE.com confirmed that they are doing well and the match will happen,

“On the same night Natalya suffered a knee injury during her bout against Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss also seemed to suffer a leg injury during the night’s Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Few details have been released regarding the condition of either The Queen of Harts or Little Miss Bliss, but both Superstars are nevertheless set to battle Sasha Banks and Ember Moon in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Raw.”

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax will set up perhaps the biggest showdown of the women’s division at MITB event. The hype ups should be bigger than ever for this which is why we will witness a contract signing.

We have seen enough of talking and mind-games from Nia to intimidate the 'baddest woman on planet earth’. Now it is time for her to show why she is called so bringing the fight to the current champion.

The WWE tag team championship match might be made official for the upcoming PPV. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will continue their feuds against Elias and Jinder Mahal, respectively.

The show is now advertising Roman vs. Jinder to happen on tonight instead of MITB. A PPV match should not place just six days earlier if its place is intact on the PPV card. Rather the challenge should be just a mind-game from Mahal to capitalize against the Big Dog. We would see if this bout really happens on WWE Raw.

The B-Team will get the opportunity against the Deletor of Worlds. Also, we will know more on Baron Corbin’s 'constable’ role on the show. He is set to be the new authority figure alongside Kurt Angle from now on.