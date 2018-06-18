WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: June 18, 2018

Also the buildup for the next PPV in-line will kick-off on tonight. It is going to be Extreme Rules PPV in WWE programming, next. The Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan will be the host of tonight’s WWE Raw. Sony Ten 1 Network will broadcast it live from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat will air at 12 and 4 PM, on Tuesday (June 19).

WWE creative came up with a pleasant surprise for us at MITB. The expectations were much lower for seeing Alexa Bliss winning the contract. The aftermath was even more intriguing as she cashed it in on the same night to emerge as the new champion. Ronda Rousey was robbed by this move. So she is going to backfire as per the reports of WWE.com,

“Alexa’s celebration could prove extremely short-lived, as The Irresistible Force and The Baddest Women on the Planet will surely be looking to take issue with Alexa tonight on Monday Night Raw. Find out what happens tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

We expect that Nia Jax will interrupt Alexa’s championship celebration as well. This would set up a rematch between Nia and Alexa at Extreme Rules. The former champion does have an automatic rematch clause to be invoked at the upcoming PPV. This will save Rousey’s championship opportunity for the Summerslam event.

Braun Strowman has won the men’s division MITB contract which was pretty much expected. Now the question is will Brock Lesnar be available letting Strowman cash-in his contract against him. We don’t have any such updates on the beast’s next appearances. We are likely to get an update on that on tonight’s WWE Raw.



Seth Rollins pulled off yet another solid match for the fans at MITB. But there’s a controversy as he pulled off the tights of Elias to get the pinfall win. This left a fallout in this feud which would be addressed on WWE Raw, tonight. This is just a way to let Rollins and Elias continue the feud for the rest of the summer, perhaps.

Roman Reigns received a huge negative reaction from the MITB crowd. He was able to overcome the resistance provided by Sunil Singh and Mahal with spears all over the place. The question is will this rivalry (Reigns vs. Mahal) continue between? Or a new superstar will step up in his yard throwing a challenge. We will get the answers when WWE Raw comes live tonight.