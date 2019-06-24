WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: June 24, 2019

That leads us to the surprising way the main event ended where WWE used a real-life couple on TV. This might be a hint that they will enter a storyline, together. Plus, the reigning champions will have to look forward to new challenges.

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 results with highlights

The United States title will be on the line in a fresh matchup whereas Roman Reigns is set to compete in a handicap match on the post-Stomping Grounds show that takes place at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

WWE Universe must be pleased with the way how Stomping Grounds main event ended. First of all, Lacey Evans was perhaps the most unpredictable name on the special guest referee’s slot. But most importantly, it was a Becky Lynch run-in in between the match that earned the maximum cheers from the fans. This is the first time that Seth Rollins and his real-life girlfriend has shared moments together inside the ring on TV which signals that WWE may start a storyline around them.

Also, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the reigning champions on WWE Raw from male and female rosters, respectively. With their clean sweeps against challengers at Stomping Grounds, they must be done with the current feuds. This should begin a couple of fresh rivalries over the Universal and Raw women’s titles from tonight onwards that must be culminating at Stomping Grounds.

The potential main event of tonight’s WWE Raw will witness AJ Styles coming back to action after a hiatus of more than a month. He was present at the backstage of Stomping Grounds and confronted the new United States Champion, Ricochet. A challenge was thrown by The Club members producing a dream match for the fans over the mid-card title, (courtesy WWE.com)

“Ricochet took full advantage of his first singles title opportunity by overcoming Samoa Joe to capture the esteemed United States Championship. Now that he’s titleholder, however, it is clear that he will have no shortage of challenges.

Case in point: Moments after AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson invited themselves into the new titleholder’s photoshoot, The Phenomenal One said he would see Ricochet on Raw. WWE.com has since learned that the two Superstars will, in fact, square off in a non-title match. Will Ricochet rise above? Will Styles end the celebration and set himself up with a future title opportunity? Will the defeated Samoa Joe play a role in the contest?”

As mentioned above, Samoa Joe is still irate over his devastating loss against a much light opponent like Ricochet. So he should try to run down into the contest and ruin it. This will prevent AJ from pinning the new champion and win the title. Also, a three-way feud may start from tonight onwards to produce a triple threat title match at Extreme Rules in July.

Another main-event contender match for tonight’s WWE Raw was also declared at Stomping Grounds. Drew McIntyre could not believe that Roman Reigns defeated him again, after Wrestlemania. So he has every reason to be mad at himself. But Shane McMahon is making room for himself to take the frustrations on The Big Dog.

McIntyre and Shane will team up against Reigns in a two-on-one handicap match on tonight’s show. We guess this would be WWE’s way to carry the rivalry forward into the next PPV event where another beatdown is waiting for Reigns unless he comes out with backups.