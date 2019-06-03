WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: June 3, 2019

If that’s not surprising enough then brace yourself to see him in a match tonight as per the words of the advocate general for the beast, Paul Heyman.

Well, that’s a maybe in opposition to the other huge appearance confirmed by WWE in the form of the Deadman. The Undertaker will rise once again from his grave, perhaps to deliver one last message before he features in a dream match against Goldberg.

Also, the Wild Card Rule will be in full effect when Roman Reigns continues to grace the flagship show. A huge main event match is being advertised featuring him from the show that airs from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Fans may not be thrilled to see Brock Lesnar but there’s no denying his star-power that makes him the headliner of WWE Raw ever since Money in the Bank passed by. That leads us to tonight’s appearance that’s probably going to be a historic one.

As per the announcement from Paul Heyman, his client is going to cash in Money in the Bank contract with Seth Rollins being the opponent. In that case, it will be the first time ever in 17 years that he will lace up his boots for a match on the flagship show of the WWE.

The chances of seeing a match featuring Brock Lesnar is still low as stated in WWE.com,

“There is still some suspense at play here. Heyman did not specify when The Beast would be cashing in, only then it would occur between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, "at a time of choosing." Still, that doesn't mean the title is Brock's for the taking.

Rollins is one of the only men to crack the code of defeating Lesnar, and with the champion at least having some specifics to work with, his chances of a repeat are higher than Heyman and Lesnar are likely willing to admit.”

It should be noted that the announcement of Paul Heyman could be a trick to fool around with the fans as well as the officials who were irate due to his actions last week. Stephanie McMahon earlier informed us that she herself is likely to appear on WWE Raw to condemn the Beast Incarnate for using the MITB briefcase as a Boombox. So the presence of the commissioner on the show could also unfold a lot of drama when the show airs.

Plus, the Universal Championship picture could alter altogether in case Brock Lesnar cashes in tonight. Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to defend the title against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown. But what if the Conqueror decides to unleash himself on The Architect and take the title away? It could very well set up another first-ever match between Lesnar and Corbin from this Friday’s PPV event.

Moving forward from the title picture, a huge attraction for this week’s edition of WWE Raw is The Undertaker showing up in a rare appearance. It was evident to happen to provide a buildup towards the fantasy warfare between The Phenome and The Myth on June 7th, for the first time ever. As per the statements from WWE, "Taker is likely to cut a promo to his next opponent, Goldberg.

“WWE Super ShowDown will play host to a first-ever battle between The Undertaker and Goldberg, but both Superstars have been conspicuously absent since the match was announced. That’s fixing to change this Monday when The Last Outlaw rears his head on Raw just days before the bout. What he’s going to say is anybody’s guess, but tuning in will be essential to anybody wondering what’s on The Phenom’s mind and, of course, whether he ends up having some unannounced company.”

With TV viewership tanking down, Vince McMahon just can’t afford to keep Roman Reigns away from WWE Raw. As a result, he will show up for a seventh consecutive week using the Wild Card Rule and also compete in the main event of the night that is being promoted to be a six-man tag team affair. The Big Dog teams up with his cousins, The Usos bringing The Bloodline back together against Drew McIntyre and The Revival. We guess Shane McMahon will try to ruin the day for the Samoans via interference days before he squares off against The Big Dog at Super ShowDown.

Rey Mysterio is confirmed to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Raw but for a bitter reason, only. The lifetime fighter will have to give up his title due to his bruised body. Samoa Joe’s Uranage dislocated his shoulder at Money in the Bank leaving him with no choice but to relinquish the United States title. Rumours suggest that we are likely to see a new US Champion when tonight’s episode airs where the ongoing rivalry between Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans will also continue. It will be interesting to see how Evans continue to trouble the champion even after breaking up her alliance with Charlotte Flair.