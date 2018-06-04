WWE Monday Night Raw Preview & Schedule: June 4, 2018

The Women’s Champion will be in action against the Queen of Harts. Also, a tag team battle royal will be hosted to determine new contenders for the tag titles. Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will be hosted at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Sony Ten 1 Network will broadcast the show from 5.30 AM onwards with the repeat at 4 and 9 PM, tomorrow (June 5).

The first one-on-one match of the night will feature Braun Strowman in action against Bobby Roode. This is the very first time that these two will meet inside the ring on WWE Raw. Chances are very low for Roode to win a match against the monster among men. The behemoth is expected to bulldoze over the former US Champion to pick up some momentums for MITB.

In another huge matchup of the evening, two former Universal Champions are set to collide. Finn Balor and Kevin Owens will renew their historic rivalry from NXT on WWE Raw in this MITB capacity. This match should be the show-stealer of the night as we anticipate one of them to gain momentum from the match. WWE.com hyped up this contest,

“Owens inserted himself into this past Monday’s match pitting Bálor against Braun Strowman, and WWE’s first Universal Champion seemed primed to defeat The Monster Among Men until KO intervened and caused a disqualification. Retribution will surely be on the Irishman’s mind when he squares off against his bitter foe on Raw.”

Roman Reigns will return on WWE Raw after one week’s hiatus to continue his feud with Jinder Mahal. His brother-in-arm Seth Rollins will start a new rivalry against Elias. An Intercontinental Championship match has been made official between these two after Elias attacked Rollins, last week. We will see whether Rollins can get his hands on the Drifter seeking retribution.

Nia Jax will take on against Natalya in another first-time encounter. She is poised to make a bold statement against Ronda Rousey by defeating her training partner. We expect Rousey to be in Nattie’s corner providing assistance if needed. Nia should win this bout to go into her next title defence at MITB as the favourite.

A tag team battle royal will take place to determine the number one contenders for the WWE Raw tag team championships. The B-team featuring Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas is on a roll, lately. They should emerge as the winner to receive their first-ever title shot.