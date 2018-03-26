WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 26, 2018

With the conclusion of Ultimate Deletion match last week, there would be a major fallout at the show hosted by the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The episode will be shown live via the Sony Ten 1 Network in India on Tuesday (March 27) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat will be aired on the same network at 12, 4 and 9 PM later in the day.

After what transpired on the last week’s edition of WWE Raw, the main event of this week will see John Cena battle Kane in a mega-match. These two have an enriched history of multiple feuds and hence we expect a packed match on the show. Moreover, there are some bigger implications attached to this match with The Undertaker’s return looming upon. Check out WWE.com giving a prediction,

“What would a victory over Kane mean for Cena in his quest to resurrect The Undertaker for one more match on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Moreover, what are The Big Red Machine’s motivations in all of this? Is Kane vying to battle Cena at The Show of Shows in New Orleans, or is he simply stepping up to defend the reputation of his fellow Brother of Destruction?”

A call to the DEAD goes straight to the MACHINE as @JohnCena collides with @KaneWWE NEXT WEEK on #RAW! #205Live pic.twitter.com/bhftlmi8kr — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2018

It is certain that John Cena will pick up the victory against the part-time performer, Kane. After overcoming the challenge put by the on-screen brother of the Deadman, it will be the final time that the Cenation Leader would call the Phenome out. It is unlikely that Undertaker will make an appearance on the show. We may have to wait for next week to witness the Deadman's presence.

The status of Roman Reigns will be addressed on the show. Last week on WWE Raw, Brock Lesnar delivered a beatdown on him which was really disturbing. He was taken to a medical facility after that incident. Since then, we have not seen or heard from the prime babyface of the company. We expect to hear about this and also about the temporary ban on the superstar tonight.

Woken Matt Hardy gave us a unique experience with the debut of the Ultimate Deletion matchup on last week’s WWE Raw. Now that, Bray Wyatt has been vanquished from the scene, we are likely to get a new rivalry for the Woken One. It will lead up to the biggest event of the all in New Orleans. So, a new storyline should pick up pace for him from tonight.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman has been confirmed to challenge The Bar for the WWE Raw tag team championship. But, he is yet to reveal who will be his partner in this match. We are likely to know about this on the show. Also, Nia Jax will continue hunting down Alexa Bliss until she gets her hands on the women’s champion.