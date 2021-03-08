WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 8, 2021

Also, a confrontation will go down as Braun Strowman demands some answers from Shane McMahon when the red brand show airs tonight’s episode from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

After a long wait of almost seventeen years, the biggest moment of Bobby Lashley's career finally arrived on last week’s episode of Raw. He seized the WWE Title match opportunity as his waiting arms clutched The Miz with the Hurt Lock for an easy submission win. So, The Dominator got the feeling of what it tastes like to stand on top of the sports entertainment.

Now, an All-Mighty celebration will usher in the new champion's era. Fresh-off his monumental victory over the Hollywood A-lister, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will join his fellow Hurt Business members - MVP, Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for an epic celebration on Raw.

While this segment is expected to see Lashley's career come a full-circle, there are speculations that WWE may reveal his FastLane opponent at the same time.

The CEO of the Hurt Business will already have targets on his back over the coveted title. Ex-Champion Drew McIntyre is back in the scene claiming that he is poised to get back the WWE Title at WrestleMania 37. He also made a major statement by defeating current rival Sheamus with a Claymore Kick.

Then there will be The Miz who is obviously fuming over dropping the belt within just eight days of winning it. So he will be looking forward to getting a rematch from Lashley as well. So it seems Miz and McIntyre are the two contenders for the WWE Title and they may just have to battle it out to capture the rightful challenger's spot at FastLane.

Braun Strowman has been irate over being left out of the Elimination Chamber WWE Championship match last month. He was awarded a Raw Tag Team Title match instead with WWE Official Adam Pearce as his tag partner. Strowman was on the verge of a win after a Running Powerslam on Shelton but Shane wanted him to tag in Pearce and that ruined things.

Shelton rolled up Pearce to retain the titles. Now, The Monster Among Men feels like Shane-O-Mac is intentionally holding him back in recent weeks, from excluding him from the Elimination Chamber Match to not giving him a WWE Title match opportunity. Strowman has reasons to be irate. So he demands an apology from McMahon in a segment that was officially announced for tonight.

Charlotte Flair made her intentions clear to get back the Raw Women’s Championship when she challenged Asuka in a title match at WrestleMania 37. She is someone who wants to be at the top of the game, all the time, and even the absence of the champion wouldn't resist her from proving a point.

The Queen bested one-half of the Women’s Tag Champs, Shayna Baszler although Jax was at ringside to stack the odds. Could this win be enough for Flair to secure a title shot at the Grandest Stage of Them All? What's the condition of title-holder Asuka after losing a tooth two weeks ago? We hope to find out the answers when Raw airs from the ThunderDome.