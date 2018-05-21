WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 21, 2018

Plus, there will be women’s MITB qualifiers and a member of Lashley's family is expected yo make an appearnce to start a new feud. All this and more will come live from the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (May 22) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat will be aired at 12, 4 and 9 PM later the same day.

The prime focus of tonight's show will be on the MITB qualifiers. The four names from the red brand have already advanced to the match and now we will see how these four (Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode) try to gain momentum on the show. While, there should be one women’s division qualifier to confirm the third female participant from the flagship show.

A fresh feud will kick-off for Bobby Lashley on the show against Sami Zayn. This will be interesting as WWE has involved family matters into this feud. Lashley spoke about his struggle to get into this professional wrestling business. Now, Sami vowed to expose the real truth about this and it will be interesting to see how things unfold on the show.

Roman Reigns is expected to seek his redemption against Jinder Mahal. He beat the hell out of the India-origin star, last week and also injured his mid-rib after that spear through the wall. The Big Dog will continue to hunt him down for costing him the MITB opportunity. We expect Jinder to counter them with his heel antics.

The WWE Raw women’s Champion, Nia Jax didn't make an appearance on the show, last week. Howeverf, we now know about her next opponent in the form of Ronda Rousey. Needless to say, the storyline angle between these two will begin tonight. Meanwhile, the host venue has advertised Rousey will be in action tonight. We hope that this particular match will take place during the dark segment of the show.

Lastly, the Intercontinental Championship open challenge will continue on WWE Raw. Seth Rollins will continue to be the strongest champion in the current WWE roster by defending the title on a weekly basis. WWE.com hinted that the reign may come to an end in Albany,

“Superstars are undoubtedly lining up for their chance to unseat “Monday Night Rollins.” Will The Kingslayer’s reign come to an end at the hands of a surprise challenger?”