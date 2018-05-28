WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 28, 2018

Plus, the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line where the Modern-Day Maharaja will get the chance to challenge the title-holder on WWE Raw hosted by the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia.

The show will be telecasted live in India via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (May 29) from 5.30 AM onwards, while later in the day, the repeat will be aired at 12, 4 and 9 PM.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were the victors last week after they defeated Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal. But, they could hardly celebrate as Mahal attacked them with a chair from the back. Once the dust from the post-match brawl settled, it was Mahal who stood tall over the Shield members.

Seth Rollins could barely accept this as he is known as a fighting champion. He volunteered himself in a match against Jinder Mahal. So, the former WWE Champion got an unexpected shot at the prestigious title. However, the chances are low that he will win this contest as the presence of Roman Reigns will stop him from doing so. This would in turn keep the ongoing Reigns-Mahal rivalry heated en route to MITB.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Dana Brooke and the three members of Riott Squad will compete in the earlier mentioned Gantlet match on WWE Raw. This will be for the last spot available for the MITB ladder match. Check out the rules of this match courtesy WWE.com,

“The match will start with two Superstars in the ring, and a new Superstar will enter the bout whenever a competitor is defeated. The winner will be the last woman standing after all seven Superstars have entered the fray.”

Every woman will compete for herself in this match that will give us some interesting equations. Imagine Sasha and Bayley locking horns or the members of Riott Squad hammering away against each other. This should be a fun contest on the show. Most probably, Sasha Banks will emerge as the victorious one.

We also expect to hear from Nia Jax on the show after Ronda Rousey claimed to rip her arms off the body. It’s time for the Samoan Lady to represent herself as a strong champion to match up to the level of the former UFC superstar. We will see if the creative team comes up with such arrangements for her.

It was a disastrous segment for Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn, last week. Fans gave negative reactions towards it all over the internet. We will see how Lashley can back himself up from this garbage segment. Plus, the MITB qualified stars are expected to have matches against each other to gain momentum as the ladder match is just weeks away.